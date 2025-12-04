Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Lions will have leading wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown available for Thursday night's pivotal game against the Dallas Cowboys.

St. Brown did not practice this week after suffering a sprained ankle on Thanksgiving Day against the Green Bay Packers. He tested his injury during warmups Thursday and gave ESPN's Jeremy Fowler a thumbs-up, indicating he was good to go.

The All-Pro receiver leads Detroit with 75 receptions for 884 yards and 9 touchdowns as a team captain in his fifth season.

Initially, Lions coach Campbell thought St. Brown could be out for a week or two because of his injury.

The Lions (7-5) and Cowboys (6-5-1) are battling for a postseason berth with five games left in the season.

ESPN's Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.