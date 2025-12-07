Open Extended Reactions

Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season began with an offensive shootout between the Cowboys and the Lions. Detroit ended Thursday night on top, led by three touchdowns from running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

In the early window Sunday, the Vikings shut out the Commanders in quarterback J.J. McCarthy's return from a concussion. Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels was also making a return from injury (dislocated elbow), but he exited the game in the third quarter.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Jump to:

WSH-MIN | DAL-DET

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Vikings

How good was this win, really? On the one hand, this was one of most convincing victories in Vikings history, representing their biggest margin of victory in a shutout since 1980 and the fifth-largest margin of victory in any game. It came in front of a subdued home crowd that seemed more surprised than thrilled, and snapped a four-game losing streak. Perhaps most importantly, the Vikings moved past an ugly sequence of 22 possessions without scoring a touchdown, They also got quarterback J.J. McCarthy a "get right" game following a difficult start to his NFL career. On the other hand, the Vikings entered the game with less than a 1% chance of making the playoffs. A loss would have eliminated them entirely. As distasteful as it might sound to many fans, every future win does nothing but lower their standing in the 2026 draft.

What to make of the QB performance: This was by far the best game of McCarthy's career. He returned from a one-game absence due to a concussion to complete 16 of 23 passes for 163 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, all of which went to tight ends. McCarthy was accurate, played with poise and benefited from a Commanders defense that largely declined to blitz him. On plays in which the Commanders sent a standard four-man pass rush, McCarthy was 11-of-14 for 106 yards and two touchdowns. -- Kevin Seifert

Next game: at Cowboys (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Commanders

What now for quarterback Jayden Daniels? It has been a lost season for Daniels, who has been knocked out during each of his past three appearances because of injuries. The severity of Sunday's injury is unknown, but it has been a struggle for him to stay healthy. Washington wanted him to play to help his development -- and the development of the offense as a whole. But at some point, the Commanders have to consider simply shutting him down, especially if he reinjured his left elbow. Daniels must prove he can stay durable if the Commanders want to regain the momentum they had after the 2024 season.

Biggest hole in the game plan: The Commanders' pass coverage was horrendous and allowed McCarthy to gain momentum early. The Vikings quarterback has had more issues versus man coverage but faced heavy zone from the Commanders -- mostly out of necessity without enough good man corners. That allowed for a lot of open targets, especially since Washington's pass rush couldn't threaten him. They allowed three touchdown passes to McCarthy and a 98-yard touchdown drive. -- John Keim

Next game: at Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Catch up on the action: Box score | Recap

Lions

How can the Lions end the regular season strong? Once again, the Lions took care of business after their Thanksgiving loss to Green Bay. Detroit has now won 15 consecutive games following a loss, but Dallas did get within three points in the fourth quarter before Detroit pulled away with its strong rushing attack. Running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for four rushing touchdowns, and success on the ground could prove to be a major key entering this final stretch.

Stat to know: Gibbs has scored 47 career touchdowns, tying Hall of Famer Barry Sanders for the most touchdowns in a player's first three NFL seasons. Gibbs delivered a hat trick against Dallas. He now has three games this season with three touchdowns, the most by a Lions player since Cloyce Box in 1952, per ESPN Research. -- Eric Woodyard

Next game: at Rams (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Cowboys

Did the defense revert back to pre-bye-week form? Giving up four rushing touchdowns wasn't a good start, but 54 of the Lions' 109 rushing yards came on two plays. They sacked Jared Goff only once after having eight sacks in the three-game winning streak. In that winning streak, they also gave up just two rushes of 10 yards or more; the Lions equaled that. They also allowed nine pass plays of 20 yards or more; the Lions had five. "We gave up too many explosives," coach Brian Schottenheimer said. What might help the Cowboys in the next game is seeing a challenged Minnesota offense.

Stat to know: The Lions mustered just four sacks in their four previous games, but they took down Dak Prescott five times. He was pressured 20 times, including 10 in the fourth quarter. It was the third-most pressures Prescott has faced in his career and the second time he has been pressured at least 20 times this season (21 versus the Giants in Week 2). -- Todd Archer

Next game: vs. Vikings (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)