GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers have another wide receiver at their disposal now that Jayden Reed was activated off injured reserve Saturday and is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Bears at Lambeau Field.

And it's not just any receiver the Packers are getting back. It's their leading receiver in each of the past two seasons and an option who could open up more of the playbook for quarterback Jordan Love.

"I think the playmaking ability he has in the slot is one of the better in the NFL," Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. "His explosive ability, his ability to be active in the run game as well, with some other plays like that. Whenever the point is that we get him back, it definitely opens a lot of things up, for sure."

Reed had been trying to play through a foot fracture to start the season, but when he broke his collarbone in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, he opted to have both injuries fixed.

"That was more of a me thing trying to work through it," Reed said of the foot injury. "But it definitely needed to be taken care of, and I'm glad it happened the way it happened for me to be able to do that."

He returned to practice Nov. 21, which opened his 21-day window in which he could practice before being added to the roster.

Reed had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown before he broke his collarbone.

Last season, Reed led the Packers with 55 catches for 857 yards and was second to Tucker Kraft in touchdown catches with six. In 2023, Reed set a franchise rookie record with 64 catches to go along with a team-high 793 yards and eight touchdown receptions.

"I think I'm definitely a piece that can help the team, man," Reed said upon his return to practice. "I just hound myself on like bringing juice, so I always say if you juiceless, you useless, so like that's whether you on the field, off the field, just bringing juice, bringing energy within the team. I'm just one of those guys, man. I like to be more of a team player than just a good teammate than being a good player, but I'm more of being a great person than a great player."

The Packers also claimed defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks and released wide receiver Malik Heath.