PHILADELPHIA -- Coach Nick Sirianni has been more involved in the offensive preparations this week, according to team sources, as the Eagles look to bounce back Monday night at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sirianni has been more vocal in offensive meetings and has been presenting material alongside offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, sources said. According to one source, he has been addressing the group for longer than usual at the top of the meetings before ceding to Patullo, who continues to run them.

Philadelphia is searching for answers on the offensive side of the ball. It currently ranks 24th in total yards (304.8), 23rd in passing (196.3 YPG), 22nd in rushing (108.5 YPG) and 19th in points (22.5 PPG) despite having the highest-salaried offense in the NFL.

The Eagles have dropped their last two games and have averaged 15.5 points over their last four contests.

Heading into a mini-bye following their 24-15 loss to the Chicago Bears last Friday, Sirianni said they would "evaluate everything" but added Patullo would remain the playcaller.

Patullo, who coached with Sirianni in Indianapolis and has been on staff with the Eagles since Sirianni was hired, was promoted from pass game coordinator and associate head coach to offensive coordinator this offseason to replace Moore, now the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Described by former Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett as the team's "unsung hero" during Super Bowl week for his contributions in shaping the game plan, Patullo has come under scrutiny in Philadelphia given the offense's struggles and the fact that the switch at coordinator is the one major change on that side of the ball from a season ago. Coaches and players have been quick to grab Patullo's back, however, noting that the blame should be widespread.

Sirianni's background is on the offensive side of the ball. He was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 to 2020 before being hired as head coach of the Eagles and has also coached receivers and quarterbacks over his 17-year NFL career.

His fingerprints have been all over the Eagles' offense for much of his tenure, though he took on more of a CEO coaching role last season following a 1-6 finish to the 2023 season, handing some of the offensive control over to Kellen Moore.

The way his role is shaped allows Sirianni to go where he is needed most, a source noted, and right now that's on offense. Quarterback Jalen Hurts said there was "a lot of conversation with Coach Sirianni this week about how we can improve and what his vision is and the direction that we're going in, and I have a lot of confidence in where we're headed."

The Eagles sit at 8-4 on the season. They have a 90% chance to win NFC East according to ESPN Analytics. That number jumps to 95% with a win and falls to 83% with a loss on Monday night.

"I really love the game plan," said running back Saquon Barkley, when asked about potential tweaks to the running scheme. "I'm excited. We're excited to go out there and to put together a complete game -- offense, defense, special teams."