JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones went down with a noncontact to his right Achilles, leaving him in obvious pain and out for the remainder of Sunday's pivotal AFC South game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones dropped back to throw late in the first quarter and seemed to lose his footing as he delivered the throw. He fell to the wet turf and immediately grabbed his right lower leg area. He has also been dealing a fibula fracture in his left leg over the past several weeks.

Jones proceeded to slam his helmet to the turf multiple times before he was helped to his feet and walked gingerly to the injury tent. A few minutes later, he walked slowly to the locker room and was ruled out of the game.

Jones had played the past two games with his fibula injury (believed to be a hairline fracture), which had restricted his mobility in losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. He seemed to be moving more fluidly on Sunday before sustaining his Achilles injury, even scrambling for a first down early in the game.

The injury leaves the Colts in an extremely difficult situation given the facial injury that forced backup and 2023 first-round choice Anthony Richardson Sr. to injured reserve. Sixth-round pick Riley Leonard, a rookie from Notre Dame, replaced Jones in the lineup, playing the first meaningful snaps of his career.

The Colts and Jaguars are currently tied for the AFC South lead.