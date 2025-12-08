The Steelers survive against the Ravens after Isaiah Likely's late go-ahead touchdown is overturned. (1:24)

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf remained in Baltimore overnight after experiencing stomach pains on the team plane.

Metcalf, who had a season-high 145 yards on seven catches in the win against the Ravens, was sent to a Baltimore-area hospital for evaluation by team medical personnel out of an abundance of caution, Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement.

Metcalf is scheduled to return to Pittsburgh on Monday.

The Steelers host the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 15, giving Metcalf a longer week before he's scheduled to be back on the field.