Stephen A. Smith breaks down the implications of the Cowboys' loss to the Lions on "Thursday Night Football." (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said he had a good conversation with George Pickens regarding his social media response to Prime Video broadcast analyst Richard Sherman about the wide receiver's effort in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions.

"In his words, he said, 'Hey Schotty, I didn't play my best game,'" Schottenheimer said of Pickens. "I think that, unfortunately, none of us played our best game, so that's reality. But again, I don't worry about George and his love for football and playing this game. Again, you know for five or six weeks, he was the talk of the sporting world: 'Look at George Pickens.' We didn't coach or play well enough to win that game in Detroit. They beat us. It is what it is."

Sherman, a former All-Pro cornerback, said Pickens looked "uninterested" and "disengaged" during the 44-30 loss in which he caught five passes for 37 yards. It was Pickens' first game this season in which he did not have a catch of more than 10 yards.

Pickens was measured in his comments postgame when told of Sherman's comments, but he took to social media Friday, in a post since deleted: "And it's funny cause I thought former players would know that such as p---y ass Richard Sherman, WHO BTW AINT SHH WITHOUT THE LEGION OF BOOM."

Schottenheimer did not question Pickens' effort against the Lions. He said Detroit gave Pickens extra attention, especially after wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was forced from the game in the third quarter with a concussion.

He did not go into depth about what he and Pickens spoke about over the weekend.

"I talk to George about a lot of things. I'll keep that between George and I," Schottenheimer said. "I love watching the guy play football. I'll just kind of leave it at that. I think the guy has more fun playing football than most people. I think when we do that, I think that's usually a recipe when you're as talented as he is that's why he can impact games the way he does."

Schottenheimer gave a positive update on Lamb, who was in the locker room during Monday's media availability and remains in concussion protocol. The Cowboys will begin their on-field prep for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.

"He's doing good. He's progressing nicely," Schottenheimer said of Lamb. "Again, hopefully things all work out like we expect."