Chargers' interception in OT seals MNF win over Eagles

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- In a season marred by inconsistency for the Los Angeles Chargers, their "Monday Night Football" outing appeared headed toward a loss in a similar fashion.

The Chargers' defense was suffocating, forcing five turnovers from Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, the most in the Super Bowl MVP's career. But after an opening-drive touchdown, the Chargers' offense stalled.

But L.A.'s defense got a stop when it needed it most as safety Tony Jefferson intercepted Hurts' pass to secure a 22-19 overtime win. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert rushed for 66 yards, the third most in his career, just seven days after surgery on a fracture in his left hand.

It was the biggest win of the season for the Chargers, who appeared to be spiraling out of playoff contention. The victory could help propel them into the postseason for the second year in a row.

Los Angeles Chargers (9-4)

What to make of QB performance: Herbert's injured left hand clearly bothered him throughout the game, but he played without much limitation -- taking snaps under center, scrambling for yards and absorbing hits. Herbert's counting stats weren't impressive -- completing 12 of 26 passes for 139 yards -- but some of that can be credited to an Eagles defense that blanketed receivers and consistently pressured him. His performance with the broken hand was an encouraging sign for an offense heading into a four-game stretch that features each opponent vying for a playoff spot or improved seeding (Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Denver).

Hole in the game plan: Pass protection.

The Eagles -- missing star defensive tackle Jalen Carter -- pressured Herbert on 68.3% of his dropbacks, per NFL Next Gen Stats, and sacked him seven times. One pressure in the second quarter forced an interception after Eagles edge rusher Jaelan Phillips pushed tackle Bobby Hart into Herbert's throwing arm. Pass protection has been an issue this season, particularly since Joe Alt's season-ending right high ankle injury in Week 9. Since that injury, Herbert has been sacked 21 times, tied for second most in the NFL (Geno Smith, 30).

Trend to watch: Usage between RBs Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal.

With first-round rookie Hampton back for the first time since Week 5, he and Vidal shined.

On the opening drive, they combined for 78 yards, capped by a 4-yard receiving touchdown by Hampton. Their workload was similar -- Hampton with 13 carries and Vidal with 14 -- and the coming weeks will prove whether this should be a shared backfield or if Hampton will go back to being the featured back. -- Kris Rhim

Next game: at Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. EST, CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles (8-5)

Jalen Hurts had five turnovers, including an interception in overtime, as the Eagles fell to 8-5. Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Coming into Monday night's game on a two-game slide, the Eagles needed Hurts to pull the offense out of its funk and lead the team to a stabilizing win over the Chargers.

Instead, he put forth one of the worst performances of his career, factoring heavily into their loss.

Hurts had five turnovers, including an interception in overtime that ended a promising drive near the goal line. He was protecting the football as well as anyone for the bulk of the season, but he has seven giveaways over the past two games. His receiving corps could have helped him more -- A.J. Brown's drop over the middle in the second half led to a pick -- but Hurts held the offense back more than anyone against L.A.

A mediocre outing would have been enough on a night when the defense registered seven sacks and Saquon Barkley rediscovered some of his 2024 magic with a 50-plus-yard touchdown run.

The Eagles remain in a solid position to win the NFC East. But their offensive woes have hit crisis levels, stoking fears in Philadelphia that the defending champs are careering toward a 2023-like collapse.

Most surprising performance: Two unheralded defensive players made big impacts in the game. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson, the subject of much scrutiny amid the team's quest to identify a CB2 opposite Quinyon Mitchell, had an interception and two passes defensed to continue his improved play. Defensive tackle Byron Young made the most of his increased role in Jalen Carter's absence with 1.5 sacks, two QB hits and a tackle for loss.

Trend to watch: Kicker Jake Elliott has three missed field goal attempts and a missed extra point attempt over his past three games. He didn't connect on a 48-yard attempt at the end of the second quarter Monday. With the offense struggling, the margins are too small to absorb an inconsistent kicking game over the long term.

Stat to know: Barkley's 52-yard TD scamper early in the fourth quarter was his 15th career rushing touchdown of at least 50 yards, including playoffs, tying him with Barry Sanders for the second most in NFL history behind Adrian Peterson's 16. Barkley entered Monday's contest with just one run of 40-plus yards on the season. -- Tim McManus

Next game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m. EST, Fox)