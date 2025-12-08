Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens reserve offensive lineman Ben Cleveland was suspended three games without pay on Monday for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Cleveland, 27, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to one count of driving under the influence, which resulted in a one-year probation.

In February, Cleveland was cited for DUI in Georgia after he had a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of .178, over twice the legal limit of .08, according to police. He was stopped by police for failing to maintain his lane, according to the incident report.

In March, Cleveland was re-signed by the Ravens to a one-year, $1.170 million contract. A third-round pick out of Georgia in the 2021 draft, Cleveland has played three offensive snaps this season and has been a healthy scratch for the last three games.