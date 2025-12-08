Damien Woody explains how the Chiefs' season is essentially over after Sunday night's loss to the Texans. (0:41)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Wanya Morris, the Kansas City Chiefs' backup left tackle, sustained a season-ending left knee injury during Sunday night's game against the Houston Texans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Starting in place of the injured Josh Simmons, Morris suffered his injury on the game's opening snap when he appeared to be rolled up on by center Creed Humphrey while run blocking. Within minutes of having to be assisted off the field, Morris was taken to the locker room on a cart. He was later seen leaving the locker room on crutches.

Morris was replaced by undrafted rookie Esa Pole, who made his NFL debut after being elevated to the active roster this past week. Pole was impressive, too, especially when matched up with Texans pass rusher Danielle Hunter. In 21 snaps against Hunter, Pole allowed only one pressure, which was not generated until 4.2 seconds after the snap, according to Next Gen Stats.

Pole could make his first-career NFL start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers as the Chiefs' fourth different left tackle, the offensive line position tasked with protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes' blind side.

"Obviously, not where you want to be, but Esa played his tail off, for a guy that had to get activated and be on the roster and go against one of the best pass rushes in the league," Mahomes said Sunday following the Chiefs' 20-10 loss. "He gave me time to throw the ball downfield in some big situations."

The Chiefs began the game with three backup linemen protecting Mahomes -- tackles Jaylon Moore, guard Mike Caliendo and Morris.

Simmons, the team's first-round pick this year, was placed on injured reserve last week and will miss at least four games. He had surgery last week to repair a dislocated and fractured left wrist, which he suffered in the team's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor missed Sunday's game because of a left triceps injury, which also occurred against the Cowboys. Pro Bowl right guard Trey Smith has missed two consecutive games because of a sprained right ankle, an injury he suffered in the win against the Indianapolis Colts.

If Taylor is unavailable against the Chargers, Moore will likely once again be the starting right tackle. Earlier this season, when Simmons took a 22-day absence for what the team called a personal reason, Moore started four games at left tackle. During that stretch, Moore played well in the lineup, and the Chiefs went 3-1, averaging 27.5 points.