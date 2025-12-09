Turron Davenport reports on the Titans' all-around win against the Browns in Cleveland. (1:17)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward and Cleveland Browns signal-caller Shedeur Sanders shared a special moment on Sunday after the two faced off for the first time in the NFL. Ward and the Titans left Cleveland with their second win of the season. Ward also left with Sanders' jersey.

The jersey swap included some friendly trash talk from Ward as Sanders was signing the jersey before the exchange.

"You scored three touchdowns and had 350 [passing yards]," Ward said.

"Four touchdowns," Sanders replied.

"Come on man, I'm going to put that s--- on eBay after that game," Ward joked.

In May, Sanders jokingly turned down a jersey swap request from Ward at an NFL Players Association event in Los Angeles.

Sanders finished Sunday's outing with 364 passing yards and three touchdowns while also scoring on a run in the Browns' 31-29 loss. Ward posted 117 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The 247-yard gap is the third-largest difference in passing yards during the Super Bowl era in starts between opposing rookie quarterbacks, according to Elias. Sanders faced the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense, while Ward went against the league's top unit.

Ward and Sanders have trained together since 2022, when personal quarterbacks coach Darrell Colbert Jr. of Select QB Athletics paired the two together in Houston.

Ward was the No.1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, while Sanders tumbled to the fifth round. Much was made about the two quarterbacks playing each other leading up to the matchup. They remain friends and plan to resume with Colbert in the offseason.

"It was real good catching up with him," Ward said of Sanders in his postgame news conference. "I just let him know I'm here for him and I'm excited to see him keep going. He's going to continue to make plays for Cleveland. He's a good QB."