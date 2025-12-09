"Monsters, Inc." is teaming up with "Monday Night Football" for Eagles-Chargers on Dec. 8. (0:30)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who had surgery a week ago on his fractured left hand, is active for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

During his pregame warmup Monday, Herbert wore a thick glove on his left, non-throwing hand but still appeared to be gripping the ball on handoffs and play action plays. He didn't take any snaps under center.

Herbert was a limited participant in practice this week, but remained optimistic since suffering the injury last Sunday that he would play Monday night. Herbert said he wasn't sure of the exact surgical details, only that doctors inserted a plate and screws to stabilize his hand.

The injury occurred in the first quarter of last week's game, when Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn hit Herbert on a scramble. Chinn's helmet appeared to connect directly with Herbert's left hand.

Two seasons ago, Herbert fractured the middle finger on his left hand; the Chargers primarily played out of the shotgun to manage that injury. If the Chargers do need to go under center, like in a goal line or short yardage scenario, they will turn to backup quarterback Trey Lance.