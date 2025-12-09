Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- One week after undergoing surgery for a fracture in his left hand, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert rushed for the third-most yards in his career, stiff-arming the Philadelphia Eagles in a 22-19 overtime win Monday night that prompted L.A. coach Jim Harbaugh to call him a "superhero."

"It felt like we were in a movie," Harbaugh said. "It's like you get to the point where you go, 'OK, this is getting a little unrealistic.'"

Herbert's stats weren't all that impressive -- 39 passing yards, the sixth fewest of his six-year NFL career, on a career-worst 46% completion rate. None of it mattered.

What did matter was his playmaking, especially on the ground. He ran for a team-high 66 yards on 10 carries and produced three first downs on scrambles, giving him 18 for the season. That's fourth most in the NFL after Patrick Mahomes (24), Baker Mayfield (20) and Drake Maye (20).

Herbert's 18 first downs on scrambles also are his most in any season.

"There are so many guys in that locker room that are fighting through so many different injuries and things worse than what I'm going through," Herbert said. "So, it's the least I can do to show up and give my best effort for them."

Herbert fractured his non-throwing hand in the first quarter of last week's game when Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn hit him on a scramble and Chinn's helmet connected with Herbert's hand.

Publicly, his status was uncertain until the Chargers' inactives came out Monday night, but Herbert said he knew he was playing since last Sunday.

He played Monday with a glove seemingly the size of an oven mitt on his left hand, a custom contraption made by the Chargers' athletic training staff. Herbert took snaps under center, gripped the ball and ran the offense as normal.

He grimaced after hits or when bracing a fall but didn't miss a snap.

When asked if he dealt with a lot of pain to play Monday night, Herbert deadpanned: "Yeah, it was a broken hand."

Herbert's performance was even more impressive considering how often Philadelphia pressured him. He was sacked a career-high seven times and pressured on 54% of his dropbacks, a career high.

It was the second-highest pressure rate a Chargers quarterback had faced in 20 seasons. (The third highest came in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.)

"It's inspiring," Harbaugh said of Herbert's toughness. "I wish I could just throw my body on the line. I wish I could take those hits for 'em."

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who returned to the Chargers because he believed in Herbert and the potential that the team could compete for a title, said Herbert's performance was a reminder that he made the right decision.

"Seven days after surgery and play?" Mack said. "Who else in the league is doing that?"