Coach Nick Sirianni confirmed he was more involved with the Eagles offense last week and suggested he'll continue to be as the team looks to end a three-game slide.

"I'm the head coach so my attention goes to places that I feel like it needs to go," Sirianni said following Monday's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. "This week was with the offense and I'll continue to go in there with those guys and grind it out through the weeds with them and continue to move forward with that."

Sirianni was more vocal in meetings with the offense and was presenting material alongside coordinator Kevin Patullo last week, sources previously told ESPN. One source said he has been addressing the group for longer than usual at the top of the meetings before ceding to Patullo, who continues to run them.

Philadelphia is searching for answers on the offensive side of the ball.

It ranks 24th in total yards (309.4 per game), 22rd in passing (198.9 yards per game), 22nd in rushing (110.5 yards per game) and 19th in points (22.2) despite having the highest-salaried offense in the NFL.

There were some signs of progress against the Chargers; the Eagles amassed 365 yards and Saquon Barkley got going with a 52-yard touchdown run off a fake tush push. But most critically, they committed five turnovers, including a Jalen Hurts interception at the 1-yard line in overtime to end the game.

"I think we had a lot of opportunity out there. Nick stepped in and I think he played a very good role this week," Hurts said. "He provided some structure and kind of organized some things for us. Obviously, we still have ways and room for improvement, but I look at myself first, I look at the man in the mirror first and say how can I respond to all those things? The mentality is to execute everything that's called and try and bring the strategy that we're taking in that game to life as best as I can and I just want to continue to find ways to improve that."

Hurts threw four interceptions and had a fumble against the Chargers. He was charged with all five giveaways, tied the most by an Eagles player since play-by-play was first tracked in 1978, matching Donovan McNabb during his rookie year in 1999.

Players and coaches noted afterward it does not all fall on Hurts. Receiver A.J. Brown took accountability, including for a drop over the middle that resulted in a turnover.

There were some noticeable tweaks to the offense, including more empty sets and more motion than usual, but the results remained underwhelming.

The Eagles will look to bounce back Sunday at home against the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders.

"I thought we moved the ball and did a lot of good things today but we didn't finish drives for multiple reasons and had some turnovers for multiple reasons," Sirianni said. "You always look improve the process and we'll get back to work and grind through it again and I anticipate being in there still."