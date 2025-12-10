Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson will remain on injured reserve the rest of the season, coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday.

Benson will not be activated from injured reserve before his 21-day practice window expires Wednesday, which means he won't play again this season.

"[He] just hasn't progressed to the point that he can go out there and play football right now," Gannon said.

Benson went on IR on Oct. 1 after suffering a knee injury during Arizona's Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football."

At the time, Gannon said that he wasn't sure at which point during the game Benson suffered the injury but that he believed Benson played hurt for some portion of the game. Benson then had meniscus arthroscopic surgery, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported, which was expected to sideline the running back for four to six weeks.

Benson was designated to return from IR on Nov. 19 and had until Wednesday to be activated.

On Monday, Gannon said that he hoped Benson "keeps making progress and turning the corner. I want to see him out there. When he is ready to go, he will go."

Then he announced Wednesday that Benson will be done for the season.

"I know he's disappointed, and we're disappointed," Gannon said.

Gannon also said Wednesday that left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. will not play in Sunday's game at the Houston Texans. Johnson left Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury and did not return.