TAMPA, Fla. -- The Atlanta Falcons are set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night in a crucial divisional matchup.

While the Falcons (4-9) have been eliminated from postseason contention, the struggling Bucs (7-6), who have lost four of their last five after a hot start, are tied atop the NFC South with the Carolina Panthers. This game is a rematch from the season opener, where the Buccaneers defeated the Falcons, 23-20.

Michael Penix Jr., who's out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury, was the starting quarterback for the Falcons that day, but Kirk Cousins will be leading the way Thursday. Meanwhile for Tampa Bay, quarterback Baker Mayfield got some good news Wednesday -- with receivers Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan, who will be making his season debut, being activated from the injured reserve list.

