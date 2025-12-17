Open Extended Reactions

The Miami Dolphins are benching quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and turning to rookie Quinn Ewers as their new starter, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Ewers' first start will come Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Ewers served as the team's backup quarterback for its Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns and briefly entered the game but has otherwise been the Dolphins' emergency quarterback.

The Dolphins also are releasing veteran pass rusher Matthew Judon, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by NFL Network. After signing with Miami in August, Judon played primarily on special teams and as a rotational pass rusher in 13 games (three starts). After the Dolphins traded linebacker Jaelan Phillips at the deadline, Judon saw increased snaps, but he didn't record a sack this season. The four-time Pro Bowler will have the chance to sign with a playoff contender if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

Tagovailoa has struggled since big deal Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards in 2023 and made his only Pro Bowl. He signed a four-year, $212.4 million extension the next offseason and things have not gone great since. Tagovailoa's last three seasons: 2023 2024-25 W-L 11-6 12-13 Pass YPG 272.0 221.1 Total QBR 62 47 YPA 8.3 7.1 -- ESPN Research

Tagovailoa threw his NFL-worst 15th interception in the 28-15 loss to the Steelers, which eliminated the Dolphins (6-8) from playoff contention.

Tagovailoa threw two touchdown passes Monday night, but both scores came with the game already in hand for Pittsburgh. He also took four sacks in the loss.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday he was contemplating making the change at quarterback.

"I think the quarterback play last night was not good enough, and so for me, everything's on the table," he said.

Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $212.1 million extension in 2024 after he led the NFL in passing yards in 2023. However, he missed a career-high six games last season, and while he has been durable in 2025, his 15 interceptions in 14 games are a career high.

Tagovailoa already is guaranteed $54 million in 2026, and on March 15 next year, $3 million of his 2027 salary will become guaranteed. If the Dolphins were to release him next year, the move would result in a $99 million dead cap charge. Designating the move as a post-June 1 release would lower that charge to $67.4 million in 2026 and $31.8 million in 2027.

Quarterback Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2021 draft, is also on the Dolphins' roster. It isn't clear if he or Tagovailoa would serve as Ewers' backup Sunday.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.