NFL QBs with most game-winning drives, fourth-quarter comebacks

Blowouts can be newsworthy, but epic comebacks are even more fun. Some of the best NFL quarterbacks have built their reputations on clutch performances. It's a thrill when a team rallies from behind in the fourth quarter and marches down the field one last time to seal the game.

In December 2025, Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young led his team to a win with a game-winning drive for the sixth time this season. It was the 12th of his career and the most of any quarterback since 2023.

Who are the all-time great quarterbacks synonymous with late-game heroics? Take a look at leaders during the regular season and playoffs below:

Most regular-season game-winning drives (since 1950)

Tom Brady, 58

Peyton Manning, 54

Drew Brees, 53

Ben Roethlisberger, 53

Matthew Stafford, 50

Dan Marino, 47

Matt Ryan, 46

Brett Favre, 43

John Elway, 40

Russell Wilson, 40

Johnny Unitas, 38

Eli Manning, 37

Aaron Rodgers, 36

Derek Carr, 35

Warren Moon, 35

Carson Palmer, 35

Philip Rivers, 35

Most regular-season fourth-quarter comebacks (since 1950)

Tom Brady, 46

Peyton Manning, 43

Ben Roethlisberger, 41

Matthew Stafford, 39

Matt Ryan, 38

Drew Brees, 36

Johnny Unitas, 34

Dan Marino, 33

Russell Wilson, 32

John Elway, 31

Philip Rivers, 29

Fran Tarkenton, 29

Vinny Testaverde, 29

Derek Carr, 28

Brett Favre, 28

Eli Manning, 27

Most postseason game-winning drives (since 1950)

Tom Brady, 14

Patrick Mahomes, 7

John Elway, 6

Eli Manning, 5

Joe Montana, 5

Terry Bradshaw, 4

Dan Marino, 4

Ben Roethlisberger, 4

Russell Wilson, 4

Most postseason fourth-quarter comebacks (since 1950)

Tom Brady, 9

Patrick Mahomes, 6

Joe Montana, 5

Terry Bradshaw, 4

John Elway, 4

Eli Manning, 4

Russell Wilson, 4

Ben Roethlisberger, 3

Ken Stabler, 3

Dan Marino, 3

Dan Fouts, 3

