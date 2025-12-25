Open Extended Reactions

Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season began on Christmas Day with an NFC East showdown between the Cowboys and Commanders. Dallas jumped all over Washington early but had to hold on after allowing several big plays.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Cowboys

Does finishing with a non-losing record matter? It does to Brian Schottenheimer, who has frequently referred to this being the first year of the program. The Cowboys are 7-8-1 with their Week 18 finale against the New York Giants looming, and Schottenheimer has given no indication that the Cowboys plan to sit regulars such as Dak Prescott to avoid injury. The quarterback has said he wants to play and will fight to remain in the lineup. If the Cowboys lose to the Giants -- whether they play their main guys or not -- it will be the first time Dallas has had consecutive seasons with a losing record since three straight 5-11 finishes from 2000 to 2002.

Key stat to know: The Cowboys converted 4 of 9 third downs in the first half and all four chances on fourth down. They finished with six -- the most fourth-down conversions the Cowboys have had in any game over the past 45 seasons. The last team to have four first-half fourth-down conversions was the 2006 New Orleans Saints, who also had four against the Giants. The Cowboys had 17 first downs in the first half, while the Commanders ran just 18 plays. Dallas added two more fourth-down conversions in the fourth quarter. -- Todd Archer

Commanders

Will Dan Quinn end the season on the hot seat? There has been no indication that Quinn's job is in jeopardy, but even if he doesn't end the season on the hot seat, his future job security will be a topic entering next season. Washington has lost 12 of its past 13 games -- one year after winning 12 in the regular season. But a lineup depleted because of injuries has been the main culprit to Washington's season, giving Quinn and his staff a reprieve. However, Quinn will have a decision to make at defensive coordinator. He took over playcalling duties from Joe Whitt Jr. in Week 11. Multiple players have said Quinn hasn't lost the locker room, and despite being undermanned against Dallas -- starting their No. 3 QB in Josh Johnson -- the Commanders made it a game thanks in part to strong performances from running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (105 yards rushing) and defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (three sacks).

Biggest hole in the game plan: Third- and fourth-down defense. Dallas converted 8 of 19 third downs, which wasn't horrible. There was one 16-yard gain on third-and-18 that set up a fourth-and-short. That's where the Commanders faltered, as Dallas converted all of its fourth-down attempts, leading to 17 points. Dallas was able to run 87 plays -- 19 more than any other team has had against the Commanders this season. -- John Keim

