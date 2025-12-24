Peter Schrager tells Pat McAfee how Liam Coen has brought an "us against the world" mentality to Jacksonville. (1:36)

Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars are angry -- and they're happy to stay that way.

Players are feasting on what they call a lack of respect, as they feel they're not being talked about enough or as much as other top AFC teams. They're using comments from analysts and even quotes from opposing coaches as bulletin board material.

"Keep doubting us," cornerback Jarrian Jones said following a 34-20 win over the AFC-leading Denver Broncos on Sunday. "It's not even about the team that we played. It was more like saying we know nobody really gives us respect and we're not out here trying to prove that. We're just doing what we do every day in practice. The results are showing."

After breaking Denver's 11-game win streak Sunday, the Jaguars have established themselves as contenders in the AFC playoff picture.

Jacksonville (11-4) has won six in a row (the second-longest single-season win streak in franchise history behind the 11 straight the team won in 1999), and with the Indianapolis Colts' loss Monday, the team is officially back in the playoffs after missing out the past two years.

The most impressive victory from the winning stretch came Sunday against the 12-3 Broncos on the road. The Jaguars put up 34 points against a defense that had been allowing 18.6 per game and notched seven plays of 20 or more yards, the most the Broncos had allowed in a game this season.

Sure, the six-game streak stretch hasn't exactly been a gauntlet. Three of the teams (Broncos, Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers) have winning records, while the other three clubs (New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals) each have three victories.

The Broncos and Chargers are 4-1 since Week 11, with the lone losses coming to the Jaguars in convincing manners. The AFC's other top contenders -- New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers -- are a combined 19-4 over that same six-game stretch. The Bills and Steelers each have wins over three teams with winning records. Houston has two and New England one.

"I think we are [the best team in the AFC]," tight end Brenton Strange said. "I think that we do the things that we need to do, and we just need to keep being us, man. [The biggest thing is] doing what we need to do to prepare and everything else will take care of itself.

"We're not looking ahead. We're going to be where our feet are, but I think that we have the confidence, and I think that we know what we have in this building."

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been a driving factor for the Jaguars in this hot stretch. He had four total touchdowns (three passing) against the Broncos and has multiple touchdown passes in five consecutive games.

Since the win streak began in Week 11, Lawrence leads all quarterbacks in touchdown passes (16), is third in QBR (77.4) and ranks fifth in passing (1,491) and rushing yards by a quarterback (150).

Buffalo's Josh Allen is the only other AFC quarterback to rank in the top 10 in each category and New England's Drake Maye is the only other signal-caller to rank in the top 20 in each since Week 11.

"I feel great with our offense right now, what we're able to do in the passing game and guys are making plays," Lawrence said. "I'm giving them opportunities down the field and we're protecting up front. We're doing a lot of things [well].

"I feel great with how I'm playing, but like I said, you don't just walk out on Sunday and do it, you've got to prepare every week, so we've got to do it again this week."

play 0:45 Orlovsky: Trevor Lawrence is the NFL's most improved player Dan Orlovsky has some praise for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars lead the NFL in offensive points scored per game (33.8), are second in red zone touchdown percentage (72.4%), rank seventh in passing (239.0 per game) and 10th in total yards (353.7 per game) over the past six weeks.

As for the rest of the AFC, the Bills lead the league in rushing (167.3 yards per game), the Broncos are second overall in passing (289.6) and the Patriots rank third in total yards (392.2).

While it's easy to point to the offense as the main reason for the Jaguars' surge, especially because of Lawrence's red-hot play, the defense has been just as good during the winning streak.

Since Week 11, the Jaguars lead the NFL in scoring (15.3 points per game) and rush defense (80.7 yards) and rank in the top five in opponent QBR (31.3), total defense (277.2 yards) and red zone defense (38.5%).

With both units rolling, the Jaguars have outscored their opponents in the six-game run by 113 points, an average of 18.8 per game. Comparatively, the nearest AFC team, the Texans, has a point margin of 43 since Week 11.

They've done that while dealing with injuries to defensive end Travon Walker (hand, knee), defensive tackle Arik Armstead (hand), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck) and safety Eric Murray (neck).

"Everybody owning their roles in their game, no person is going to shine just doing their own thing," linebacker Foye Oluokun said. "Everybody has a little role to do in the defense and then we are very opportunistic getting that ball back. But it's all with communication and being in the right spot, so everybody hunting, flying around."

The Jaguars do have issues that could hurt them in the playoffs. The defense ranks 24th against the pass and on third-down defense and 17th in red zone defense this season. On offense, they've averaged 90.5 yards rushing over the past month, which is last in the NFL.

Even so, the Jaguars are still in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC with games remaining at the 8-7 Colts and at home against the 3-12 Titans. Jacksonville would need help from the Broncos' and Patriots' opponents -- but they have a 13.6% chance to secure the first-round bye, according to ESPN Analytics.

And being publicly doubted just fuels them more.

"I think that they know they're not going to get too much respect in general from the league," coach Liam Coen said. "And so look, these guys are competitive, right? They're competitive against each other and with each other. They're competitive with their peers that play on other teams and around the league. And so I think that's ultimately what fuels them."