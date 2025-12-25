Titans rookies flash hope even during roller-coaster season

Turron Davenport breaks down the development of Cam Ward over the course of the season. (0:59)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans rookie kick returner Chimere Dike fielded the Week 14 opening kickoff against the Cleveland Browns at the 6-yard line and found a crease that allowed him to advance the ball 41 yards.

On three of the team's first six plays, rookie quarterback Cam Ward completed passes for 34 total yards before finding rookie Elic Ayomanor on a play-action pass to cap an eight-play drive with a 14-yard touchdown.

Notice a theme?

It was the first time the Titans scored a touchdown on their opening drive all season, and three of the team's rookies had their fingerprints all over it. Tennessee's rookie class has shown promise, especially on offense. Rookies Ward, Dike, Ayomanor and tight end Gunnar Helm are at the core of a promising young group.

"We were blessed to come in and make a substantial amount [of impact] to the offense," Ward said of the rookie class. "We know that we're going to have to be the guys to step up. That's what we pride ourselves on as a rookie class -- being there when people need us the most and making plays for our teammates."

As a team, the Titans (3-12) haven't had the success they would like, but there have been bright spots (i.e., winners of two in their past three games). As for the rookies, Ward's 2,866 passing yards broke Marcus Mariota's Titans rookie record (2,816) set in 2015, and Helm's 43 receptions broke the Titans' record for receptions by a rookie tight end, set by Bo Scaife (37) in 2005.

"They've all done such an outstanding job from Day 1," interim head coach Mike McCoy said. "It's a special rookie class. Just the way that they work together, it's neat to see. Because in this game, it is not just the Sundays or whatever day of the week you're playing."

The current Titans single-season kickoff return record belongs to rookie Dike, who set the franchise mark with 1,535 yards in the 2025 season, surpassing Marc Mariani (1,530 yards in 2010). Dike leads the NFL in kick return and all-purpose yards and became the first Titans rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl since Mariani did so in 2010.

The moment @chimdk11 found out he had made his first Pro Bowl 🥹 pic.twitter.com/MN9MOIhAPh — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 23, 2025

"Give all the rookies and the coaching staff a ton of credit for the way they've worked and the growth, and we see where they are from a couple of months back," McCoy said. "So very pleased with how they've worked and how they've played all season long."

It didn't take long for the bond to form between the rookies. Ward assumed a leadership role shortly after he arrived in Nashville by setting up 5 a.m. meetings with the rookie pass catchers. The early meetings are a carryover from when Ward was at Miami, where he and fellow Titans rookie Xavier Restrepo met to study film and the playbook.

"It set us up in the long run just like we knew it would," Helm said of the meetings. "I was actually thinking about it during the walk-through, just how comfortable I am in the offense, how much I know this offense and know where everyone's lining up, know where everyone's going to be."

The early mornings and late nights have allowed the group to form a bond. Dike said the film study, playbook review and technique review helped him have a better understanding of his assignments, allowing him to play fast because he didn't have to think as much on the fly. There were times when Dike didn't want to get up early and go to the meetings. But he knew it was for the better.

"Discomfort breeds growth," Dike said. "When you're in an uncomfortable situation, doing stuff that you don't want to do, usually you get better from it."

The season has been a roller-coaster ride with more lows than highs. But as of late, the Titans have turned things around, and the run game has surfaced with veteran Tony Pollard posting 100 or more yards rushing in each of the previous three games.

Ward has six touchdown passes over that stretch and has three consecutive games with multiple touchdowns. There have been more flashes of the talent that led to Ward being the No. 1 pick.

Tennessee Titans rookies Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike (left) and quarterback Cam Ward celebrate a touchdown earlier this month. Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire

That was especially the case in the Titans' 26-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, when Ward had two outstanding passes to set up a 1-yard touchdown pass to Dike on their first drive of the third quarter. The first was a well-placed pass over the outside shoulder to Ayomanor for 25 yards on a go route. The other one was a connection with Dike for 30 yards on a broken play as Ward scrambled to his left.

These flashes are why players such as Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons feel the future is bright for the Titans despite having won only six of their past 32 games.

"That's the reason why I don't want to go nowhere," Simmons said after the Titans' win over the Chiefs. "I see the competitive nature, I see the growth as a rookie of Cam. I can see where he could take this franchise. So, I'm looking forward to continuing to end the season the right way, and we'll see how next year goes for us."