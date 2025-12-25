The NFL's best celebrated the season in style.

With three games on the league's Christmas Day schedule, players had plenty of opportunities to show off the spirit of the season.

From bold color choices to festive accessories, holiday-themed fits made their way into arrival outfits across the league. Some players leaned into classic seasonal looks, while others put a creative spin on winter fashion. The result was a wide-ranging display of personality and flair before kickoff.

Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys into their matchup against the Washington Commanders with a slick plaid suit. Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels wore a Christmas sweater promoting the film "Marty Supreme."

Here are the most stylish arrivals from around the league in Week 17.

Christmas Day style