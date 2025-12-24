Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt, two weeks removed from sustaining a partially punctured lung during a dry needling treatment and having subsequent reparative surgery, returned to practice for the first time Wednesday.

Watt, who was listed as a limited participant, went through individual drills with the defense in his first practice since missing the past two games.

"It's awesome to have him out there," outside linebacker Alex Highsmith said. "Just seeing him back out in the field with us, he's getting better every single day, so I think just to have him back out there, just as a leader for our group, it's just awesome to see. Excited to see how he continues to work his way back."

A Christmas Eve gift for the Steelers: TJ Watt is back on the practice field today pic.twitter.com/qDsovP2AEf — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 24, 2025

Watt appeared to be intentional about not practicing pass rush moves on the tacking dummies, which would have required him to raise his arms more in making the explosive movements.

TJ Watt didn't work on pass rush moves with tackling dummies, and instead did more cardio with DL during that part of individuals pic.twitter.com/20TkBWG0gC — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 24, 2025

"T.J.'s one of our leaders, so I love having him around," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after Wednesday's practice. "Not sure what his status is going to be, but just his presence is good for our team."

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Watt's status for Sunday's game in Cleveland, in which the Steelers could clinch the AFC North title and a playoff berth, was still undetermined. He added, though, that he believed Watt was recovered from the surgery.

"That's a fair estimation, but again, I'll let him speak in terms of his medical," Tomlin said, adding that he believed Watt would address the matter in the near future. "I think for me, to talk about injury is one thing. To talk about medical is something else. And so that's one of the reasons why I've been a little bit hesitant besides my lack of expertise on the subject matter."

Not only did Watt return to practice Wednesday, but fellow pass rusher Nick Herbig was also at practice as a limited participant after missing the Lions game with a hamstring injury.