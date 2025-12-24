Adam Schefter discusses with Pat McAfee the quarterback situations for the Packers and Chiefs. (0:58)

Schefter to McAfee: Chiefs will need another QB to get through season (0:58)

Open Extended Reactions

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice's 2025 season began with a suspension and now will end on injured reserve.

Rice, who has a concussion, was placed on IR along with wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (concussion) and cornerbacks Trent McDuffie (knee) and Jaylen Watson (groin) on Wednesday.

Rice, who missed Kansas City's loss to the Tennessee Titans last week due to the concussion, finishes his third NFL season with 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

He was suspended for the first six games this season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy stemming from his role in a multicar crash in Dallas in 2024 that left multiple injured. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation in July.

The Chiefs (6-9) enter Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos severely depleted by injuries. Kansas City will be starting third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun after Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew suffered season-ending knee injuries in back-to-back weeks.