EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings placed center Ryan Kelly on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season and possibly his career after he suffered his third concussion of the year in last Sunday's 16-13 victory over the New York Giants.

Kelly, 32, has had six documented concussions in his NFL career, which began when the Indianapolis Colts made him a first-round draft pick in 2016. He spent nearly two months on injured reserve earlier this season after the Vikings diagnosed him with concussions in Weeks 2 and 4. Upon his return in Week 12, he changed helmet models and also began wearing a Guardian Cap during games for the first time.

Kelly started five consecutive games until the second quarter last Sunday at MetLife Stadium, when what appeared to be a routine collision with Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke caused the concussion.

"So much respect for Ryan as a player," coach Kevin O'Connell said this week, "and the way he took the amount of time he did and was fighting to get back on the field and felt ready to go. We were holding back a little bit beyond that. And then, when he returned to the field, the impact he's had on our offense over these last few games have been massive."

The Vikings signed Kelly in March to a two-year deal worth $18 million. He started eight games and played a total of 314 offensive snaps. Backup Michael Jurgens is expected to take his place in the starting lineup against the Lions.