RENTON, Wash. - Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald defended Derick Hall on Wednesday in the wake of his one-game suspension, saying the doesn't believe the third-year outside linebacker had any bad intentions during his incident with Los Angeles Rams guard Kevin Dotson last Thursday night.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since the NFL announced Hall's suspension on Friday and upheld it Monday upon appeal, Macdonald said the Seahawks accept the league's decision but added, "I don't necessarily agree with it."

"Just because we know Derick as a player, as a person," Macdonald said. "Since he's been here, he's been nothing but an A-plus-plus teammate, A-plus-plus football player and member of our community. It's tough, so you feel for him. But we've got to pick it up for him while he's gone."

The NFL alleged that Hall unnecessarily stepped on Dotson's leg while Dotson was on the ground at the end of a play in the first quarter of the Seahawks' 38-37 overtime win. According to the league, that violated a rule that prohibits unnecessary roughness and another rule that applies to unsportsmanlike conduct, including "any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

Dotson was carted off the sideline with an ankle injury and did not return. He was later seen outside the Rams' locker room on crutches and with a walking boot on his left foot.

Rams coach Sean McVay, a member of the NFL's Competition Committee, said Friday that while he thought Dotson was injured before Hall stepped on him, "it certainly didn't help the matter. And was definitely not stuff we want in our game."

Macdonald, though, said Hall's version of events was that he tried to step over Dotson to avoid getting rolled up on, and that Hall's toes were on the ground when his heel landed on Dotson's leg.

"I just really refuse to believe there was ill intent in that play," Macdonald said.

Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams shared a similar sentiment Tuesday.

"I don't know of my teammate Derick Hall as a dirty player, and I can't imagine that he would intentionally try to hurt a player," Williams said. "From the film, it looked like he tried to step over the guy. We all jokingly are talking about it now, that everything Derick does looks strong. He's just walking down the hallway looking strong. So even the way he stepped over the guy looked strong, and I guess kind of aggressive, but that's just how we know of him as a person. I don't think that he intentionally tried to hurt a player."

A second-round pick in 2023, Hall is part of Seattle's four-man outside linebacker rotation and averages roughly 30 snaps per game. He has one sack and 10 QB hits in 13 games this season after recording eight sacks and 20 QB hits in 2024.

Hall will miss the Seahawks' Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and will be eligible to return to Seattle's active roster the following day. As part of his suspension, he'll forfeit a weekly game check worth roughly $87,700.

NFL players are banned from their team's facility while suspended.

"He has some instructions on how to handle his body," Macdonald said. "But other than that, there's really not much else you can do."

With their win over Los Angeles, the Seahawks (12-3) gained sole possession of first place in the NFC West and took control of the conference's top playoff seed. The Rams and 49ers (both 11-4) are only a game behind in the division standings. Seattle closes out the regular season against San Francisco at Levi's Stadium.

In addition to Hall, the Seahawks' defense may be without safety Coby Bryant on Sunday after he suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Rams game. A source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Friday that Bryant is likely to miss some time. Macdonald had no update on Bryant other than to say he wouldn't practice Wednesday, nor would left tackle Charles Cross, who missed the Rams game with a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Riq Woolen, who also hurt his knee in the fourth quarter last Thursday night, was set to practice Wednesday, per Macdonald.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.