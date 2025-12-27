Open Extended Reactions

THE MOMENT WILL forever play in WR Alex Bachman's head, serving as a reminder of the uncertainty he has dealt with while trying to live out his NFL dreams. Playing for the New York Giants in 2021, he was certain that he would be elevated from the practice squad for the team's road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bachman said he was involved in the special teams game plan during practice and was active the previous week against the Dallas Cowboys as a COVID-19 replacement player. So he told his parents to make the trip from his home state of California to the East Coast, sure that they would be able to watch their son suit up. But when he arrived at Lincoln Financial Field on game day, he noticed that his pads were inside a bag instead of being placed in his locker.

"I went and asked somebody about it, and they said, 'Oh yeah, you're down today,'" Bachman recalled. "I know they're supposed to report that the night before, but nobody had informed me or anything. ... I texted my parents, and they were already damn near the stadium."

On Sunday, Bachman will face off against his former team, the Giants, with the Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS) still holding on to that memory.

Since he entered the league in 2019, Bachman has dealt with constant rejection and anxiety about his job security. He has never made an initial 53-man roster, has been waived five times and was on the practice squad of three different teams.

This season with the Las Vegas Raiders, despite the 2-13 record, has provided more stability compared to stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Giants and Houston Texans. Bachman was signed to the active roster in October and has carved himself a role as a punt returner.

Still, he lives with the thought that each day could be his last in the league and that he might have to find another opportunity elsewhere. To that end, Bachman drives a rental car and stays in a guesthouse to avoid putting his name on an apartment lease that he might have to break at any moment.

There have been days when the 29-year-old pondered the idea of putting away the cleats. However, Bachman's passion for football allows him to keep pushing forward.

"There's nothing in life that can prepare you for the NFL, but I wouldn't change anything at the end of the day," he told ESPN.

IF BACHMAN'S DAD, Dave, knew this was what it took for his son to play in the NFL, he might've encouraged him to pursue a different profession -- one with less distress. He and his wife, Leslie, are frequently asked about what life has been like with a kid playing professional football.

They will quickly tell you how much of a burden it possesses. Throughout Bachman's journey, they have spent hours praying about his future. Praying that if one door is shut, another quickly opens.

"It's such an emotional roller-coaster," Dave said. "I've told him, 'I would have been gone a while ago.' But he just keeps going."

But Dave knows it would be hard to convince Bachman to give up because he has gone above and beyond to get to this point. At Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California, Bachman had to play free safety despite a desire to be a wide receiver.

Through three seasons, he didn't record a reception, so to show colleges that he could play wide receiver, Dave had to film him during various football camps and 7-on-7 tournaments that he had attended.

After his junior year of high school, Bachman took it upon himself to travel to Wake Forest so that he could show the coaching staff his film. The issue was that he didn't have any film of him playing wide receiver in pads, and so the staff asked Bachman to attend the program's football camp.

He stood out during Wake Forest's camp so much so that it prompted the Demon Deacons to offer him a scholarship, and he didn't waste any time committing. In the fall of his senior year at Oaks Christian, Bachman finally earned offensive snaps. He totaled 13 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

"Alex basically had to sell himself... It's a crazy story," Leslie said.

At Wake Forest, Bachman totaled 82 catches for 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns in 32 games. His best season came as a senior when he caught 37 passes for 541 yards and 6 scores.

He had his eyes on the NFL, but his parents said they couldn't continue to pay for all of his training fees.

"When it came to the NFL, we said, 'You're gonna have to chip in. How bad do you want this?'" Leslie said. "He's very driven, and you have to be to continue on this path."

For six months during his senior year, Bachman said he made $2,500 a month as an Uber driver. Between picking up people at night, he would find tracks to train on. The money earned through Uber and the checks Bachman had received from his grandparents were enough to pay for training ahead of Wake Forest's 2019 pro day.

With 31 NFL teams in attendance, Bachman ran an unofficial 4.40 in the 40-yard dash.

"I know a lot of teams were there [for] the other guys on my team, but I was hoping to blow the doors off it and create some conversation," Bachman said. "I think running [the time] I did is the reason why I first got my opportunity to get into the NFL in the first place."

BACHMAN'S UNDERDOG JOURNEY to play Division I football still couldn't prepare him for what he would eventually have to endure in the NFL.

Bachman signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was waived/injured during the final day of roster cuts and placed on the injured reserve list. Shortly after, he was waived with an injury settlement.

Two months later, he signed to the Giants' practice squad, where he spent six weeks of the 2019 season and most of 2020. He made his league debut against the Eagles in Week 7 of 2020.

Bachman went on to play in three games for New York in 2021. He thought he would've appeared in four, but the team had different plans for its Week 16 divisional matchup against Philadelphia.

"That was one of the many wake-up calls along the way," Dave said.

In the summer of 2022, Bachman felt confident in his chances of making the Giants' 53-man roster. He had put together a strong training camp and had a 11-catch, 122-yard and 2-touchdown performance against the Bengals in the preseason.

But on roster cut-down day, he was waived.

"It's a gut shot to your ego and pride," Bachman said. "Sometimes there are things that are outside of your control, but the season is long, and things can change quickly."

Three months later, he joined the Texans' practice squad, where he remained for the entire 2022 season. Bachman signed a reserve/future contract in January of 2023.

Bachman participated in the Texans' training camp ahead of the 2023 season. He was waived in August and signed to the practice squad in November. Bachman eventually signed another reserve/future contract in January of 2024 but was waived in April.

In May of 2024, Bachman was at the Newark Airport after visiting friends in New York. He videocalled Leslie to express his frustrations and doubts about whether he would get another opportunity.

"He said, 'Mom, I think it's time. I'm not getting a call.' I [said], 'I'm going to be praying about it and just get on your flight,'" Leslie said. "While he was on his flight, his agent called and said, the Raiders want him to come work out. I was crying."

On May 22, Bachman signed with Las Vegas. He bounced between the practice squad and active roster but managed to play in six games during the 2024 season. He even made his first career start in the team's Week 7 loss to his former team, the Rams.

In his second season with the Raiders in 2025, Bachman performed well during training camp. Even though he didn't make the initial 53-man roster, the Raiders quickly signed him to the practice squad and elevated him ahead of the season opener against the New England Patriots.

Bachman was then signed to the active roster after linebacker Brennan Jackson was placed on the injured reserve list. In 10 games, Bachman has totaled 94 yards on 15 punt returns.

"It's been a little more comforting... I expect to be here tomorrow," Bachman said.

Coach Pete Carroll said he has been supporting Bachman for a while, hoping that he would get his chance. Carroll added that Bachman spoke to the team a couple of weeks ago to share his journey.

"He has been knocked around. And a lot of guys could have got discouraged," Carroll said. "We've seen nothing but really productive, high-performance stuff throughout practice that just keeps reminding you this guy needs to be part of what we're doing."

The Raiders have given Bachman a bit of comfort. But that hasn't changed his mindset. While living in Las Vegas, he struck a deal with a local rental car company to avoid shipping his 2016 Toyota from his home in Austin, Texas.

"It costs like $2,000 to ship [my car] out here and $2,000 to ship it back," Bachman said. "But I can get a good rental car here for $3,500 and turn it in whenever I need to."

Fortunately for Bachman, he has been able to stay in a guesthouse rent-free. Dave asked one of his friends from the Marines if Bachman could borrow a room so that he wasn't tied down to an apartment in case he had to leave and join another team. Last year in Las Vegas, Bachman rented out a room in a house that belonged to a former teammate.

As another source of income, Bachman occasionally rents out rooms in his Texas home.

"He always looks at it like, well, this mortgage isn't going away, and that's his main focus. So he cuts corners and other things," Leslie said.

Bachman has also learned to play through pain, knowing he can't afford to miss too many practices. He played through a couple of ankle sprains during training camp. All he did was wrap up his ankle, take Tylenol and keep playing to show that he's willing to do whatever it takes to help the team.

Bachman recently broke his thumb, forcing him to miss two games, but he returned in the Raiders' 23-21 loss to Houston in Week 16.

"It's not even a month ago. He's playing with a broken thumb, and you wouldn't even know it," Carroll said.

Bachman could've given up at any moment. He has been fond of sports broadcasting and exploring his entrepreneurial interests. But through it all, his love for the sport has kept him going and has allowed him to cherish the moment.

"You're still playing a kid's game, so enjoy each day," Bachman said.