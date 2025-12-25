Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis will miss the remainder of the season because of a foot injury that will require surgery.

Lewis was injured during the Jaguars' 34-20 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Fourth-year player Montaric Brown will likely start opposite Greg Newsome II in Lewis' place.

Lewis signed a three-year, $30 million contract with $20 million guaranteed with the Jaguars in March. He had two interceptions, a fumble recovery and 39 tackles in 12 games (seven starts). He also missed four games earlier this season because of a neck injury.