        <
        >

          Jaguars CB Jourdan Lewis out for season with foot injury

          • Michael DiRoccoDec 25, 2025, 06:15 PM
            Close
              Michael DiRocco is an NFL Nation reporter at ESPN and covers the Jacksonville Jaguars. He previously covered the University of Florida for over a decade for ESPN and the Florida Times-Union. DiRocco graduated from Jacksonville University and is a multiple APSE award winner.
            Follow on X

          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis will miss the remainder of the season because of a foot injury that will require surgery.

          Lewis was injured during the Jaguars' 34-20 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Fourth-year player Montaric Brown will likely start opposite Greg Newsome II in Lewis' place.

          Lewis signed a three-year, $30 million contract with $20 million guaranteed with the Jaguars in March. He had two interceptions, a fumble recovery and 39 tackles in 12 games (seven starts). He also missed four games earlier this season because of a neck injury.