Andrew Van Ginkel knocks the ball loose from Jared Goff, who tallies his fifth turnover of the game on the play. (0:32)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Entering the 2025 season, Lions quarterback Jared Goff admitted he couldn't have imagined any scenario where Detroit wouldn't make the postseason on the heels of one of the most successful years in franchise history.

But as he exited U.S. Bank Stadium on the evening of Christmas Day, that nightmare storyline came to fruition as the Lions were officially eliminated from playoff contention following a 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the second to last game of the regular season.

"It sucks," Goff said of missing the playoffs. "We'll reflect on the whole season after next week, but yeah, it sucks."

The Lions (8-8) entered the season with a 67% chance to make the playoffs, which were the fifth-best odds, according to ESPN Analytics, but have now dropped four of their past five games.

"At the end of the day you've got to tip your hat off to them. They had a good game plan, and we weren't ready," said Lions right tackle Penei Sewell. "Simple as that."

Goff was sacked five times, and the Vikings' defense forced five turnovers by him (two interceptions, three fumbles), which tied a career high.

Detroit ended with a season-high six turnovers after entering the contest with eight turnovers through Week 16, the fewest in the NFL.

Goff fumbled his snap in the first quarter, then RB Jahmyr Gibbs, who finished with 17 carries for 41 yards, fumbled while rushing at 14:22 in the second quarter.

Goff also fumbled twice in the fourth quarter.

"They did a good job on defense. They had a good plan and exploited some things on us," said Goff, who went 18-for-29 for 197 passing yards and a touchdown while facing heavy pressure. "They were able to get after us, adding an extra rusher a lot of times."

Coach Dan Campbell called it "disappointing" to lose and miss out on the postseason after the Lions reached a franchise-best 15-win season in 2024. However, they've had to adjust to losing both coordinators in the offseason and failed to recreate the magic from last year's roster despite getting off to a 5-2 start earlier this year.

"I'm gonna be looking at a lot. I'm gonna be looking at a lot of things because I do not like being home for the playoffs," Campbell said. "And I know our guys don't either. And there again, whenever you lose, it takes a village. Everybody's involved, including myself. So, I'm always gonna look myself first."

Detroit's offensive line struggled without starting left tackle Taylor Decker, who was ruled out with an illness ahead of the game as they couldn't find a rhythm. Their lone touchdown was scored on a 19-play, 10:08 scoring drive at 11:13 in the second quarter that was capped by a leaping, 4-yard touchdown pass from Goff to rookie WR Isaac TeSlaa.

However, Goff was under duress on 38 percent of his dropbacks and didn't handle the pressure well, finishing 4-for-8 with 55 passing yards and an interception while under pressure on Thursday.

With eight losses this season, Detroit now has more losses than the previous two seasons combined (27-7) and Campbell says he won't run away from retooling the roster in the offseason, wherever necessary.

But for now, the Lions are focused on facing the Bears to close the year and trying to come out with a win.

"[Lions general manager] Brad [Holmes] and I will have a lot of decisions to make. A lot of things to look at," Campbell said. "The whats, the whys, the how do we need to improve. Cause we need to improve.

"... I know this: It doesn't take much for things to get off-balance. Not as much as you would think."