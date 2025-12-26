How to watch Rams-Falcons Monday Night Football on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams look to stay in the hunt for the top seed in the NFC when they hit the road to face Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 17 edition of ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

The Rams (11-4) racked up a season-high 581 yards of total offense in their Week 16 overtime loss at Seattle. Los Angeles squandered a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter and became the first team in NFL history to lose after recording 500 yards of offense and a plus-three turnover margin. Such teams had been 93-0.

Atlanta (6-9), already eliminated from playoff contention, seeks to play spoiler while eyeing its third straight win. Robinson also looks to continue his assault on the record books. In Week 16, the third-year running back became the third player in Falcons history with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards in a season (William Andrews in 1981 and 1983 and Jamal Anderson in 1998).

Here are key facts about the Week 17 "Monday Night Football" matchup:

MNF Playbook with Next Gen Stats

"MNF Playbook with Next Gen Stats" returns in Week 17, Week 18 (for one of ESPN's doubleheader games) and for ESPN's wild-card and divisional round playoff games. All four remaining editions of "MNF Playbook" will be available for fans with a subscription to the ESPN Unlimited plan on the ESPN App, with Week 17 also airing on ESPN2.

Designed for viewers who crave deeper insights, "MNF Playbook with Next Gen Stats" will deliver real-time data, advanced metrics and analytics-driven commentary, powered by the NFL's Next Gen Stats and Adrenaline's TruPlay AI for four of ESPN's final five games of the 2025-26 season. Fans will consume the game with a 22-man, all-field camera view, as "MNF Playbook" taps TruPlay AI's unprecedented live predictive engine that is capable of adjusting to personnel, formations and pre-snap movement in real time.

