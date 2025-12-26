Monday Night Football history: Notable records, stats, facts

"Monday Night Football" has been a mainstay on primetime television for more than 50 years, becoming one of the longest-running, most-watched network series in history.
The cultural staple premiered on ABC at 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 21, 1970. Leroy Kelly and the Cleveland Browns defeated Joe Namath and the New York Jets 31-21 in front of 85,703 fans at Cleveland Municipal Stadium and for a national television audience full of rabid and curious viewers.
Browns wide receiver Homer Jones highlighted the action with a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that put Cleveland ahead 21-7 at the beginning of the second half.
The broadcast team of Keith Jackson (play-by-play), Don Meredith (color), and Howard Cosell (commentary) brought the first "Monday Night Football" game into living rooms and helped capture the momentous occasion that set a new standard for sports broadcasts.
Led by producer Roone Arledge, the "Monday Night Football" debut telecast featured twice the number of cameras as usual NFL game broadcasts and incorporated instant replays and innovative graphics.
ESPN has been the broadcast home of "Monday Night Football" since 2006. Over that span, many of the NFL's most statistically staggering feats have happened on Monday night, including the Los Angeles Rams (54) and Kansas City Chiefs (51) combining for a whopping 105 points on Nov. 19, 2018.
Take a look at notable facts, stats and records in "Monday Night Football" history below:
Best all-time records on MNF
Seattle Seahawks, 31-13 (.705)
Pittsburgh Steelers, 55-25 (.688)
San Francisco 49ers, 54-32 (.628)
Kansas City Chiefs, 33-21 (.611)
Highest-scoring MNF games (combined points)
105 - Los Angeles Rams (54) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (51) on Nov. 19, 2018
95 - Green Bay Packers (48) vs. Washington (47) on Oct. 17, 1983
89 - Baltimore Ravens (47) at Cleveland Browns (42) on Dec. 14, 2020
87 - Philadelphia Eagles (59) at Washington (28) on Nov. 15, 2010
87 - Kansas City Chiefs (49) at Tennessee Titans (38) on Dec. 13, 2004
Lowest-scoring MNF games (combined points)
3 - Pittsburgh Steelers (3) vs. Miami Dolphins (0) on Nov. 26, 2007
9 - Jacksonville Jaguars (9) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (0) on Sept. 18, 2006
10 - San Francisco 49ers (7) vs. New York Giants (3) on Dec. 3, 1990
12 - Oakland Raiders (9) vs. Denver Broncos (3) on Dec. 1, 1980
Most points scored in a MNF game
59 - Philadelphia Eagles at Washington on Nov. 15, 2010
55 - Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos on Oct. 31, 1988
54 - Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 19, 2018
52 - San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears on Dec. 23, 1991
51 - Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19, 2018
51 - New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers on Nov. 24, 2008
50 - San Diego Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 20, 1982
Most receiving touchdowns in a MNF game
4 - Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10, 2022
Most receiving yards in a MNF game
289 - Jerry Rice (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 18, 1995
286 - John Taylor (San Francisco 49ers) at Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 11, 1989
260 - Wes Chandler (San Diego Chargers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 20, 1982
259 - Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) at Green Bay Packers on Dec. 8, 2014
241 - Jerry Rice (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 9, 1985
241 - Gary Clark (Washington) at New York Giants on Oct. 27, 1986
Most rushing yards in a MNF game
221 - Bo Jackson (Los Angeles Raiders) at Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 30, 1987
216 - Ricky Williams (Miami Dolphins) vs. Chicago Bears on Dec. 9, 2002
214 - Thurman Thomas (Buffalo Bills) at New York Jets on Sept. 24, 1990
204 - Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Tennessee Titans on Nov. 17, 2014
201 - Shaun Alexander (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Green Bay Packers on Nov. 27, 2006
Most rushing touchdowns in a MNF game
4 - Emmitt Smith (Dallas Cowboys) at New York Giants on Sept. 4, 1995
4 - Eric Dickerson (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Denver Broncos on Oct. 31, 1988
4 - Earl Campbell (Houston Oilers) vs. Miami Dolphins on Nov. 20, 1978
Most interceptions thrown in a MNF game
6 - Ed Luther (San Diego Chargers) vs Washington on Oct. 31, 1983
5 - Done 6 times - Wade Wilson (Minnesota Vikings), Joe Theismann (Washington), Tony Romo (Dallas Cowboys) twice, Scott Bull (San Francisco 49ers), and Mike Boryla (Philadelphia Eagles)
Most passing touchdowns in a MNF game
6 - Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) at Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19, 2018
5 - Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 21, 2024
5 - Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) at Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 25, 2019
5 - Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 28, 2015
5 - Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) vs. New England Patriots on Nov. 30, 2009
5 - Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 5, 2007
5 - Vinny Testaverde (New York Jets) vs. Miami Dolphins on Oct. 23, 2000
5 - Jim Kelly (Buffalo Bills) vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 21, 1991
5 - Dave Krieg (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Los Angeles Raiders on Nov. 28, 1988
Most passing yards in a MNF game
517 - Tom Brady (New England Patriots) at Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12, 2011
497 - Jameis Winston (Cleveland Browns) at Denver Broncos on Dec. 2, 2024
478 - Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) at Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19, 2018
458 - Joe Montana (San Francisco 49ers) at Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 11, 1989
448 - Marc Bulger (St. Louis Rams) at Green Bay Packers on Nov. 29, 2004
Longest field goals made in a MNF game
63 - Sebastian Janikowski (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos on Sept. 12, 2011
61 - Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) at Detroit Lions on Dec. 16, 2013
59 - Will Reichard (Minnesota Vikings) at Chicago Bears on Sept. 8, 2025
59 - Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers) at Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 21, 2024
59 - Matthew Wright (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10, 2022
59 - Tony Franklin (Philadelphia Eagles) at Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 12, 1979
Most interceptions in a MNF game
4 - Dick Anderson (Miami Dolphins) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 3, 1973
Most sacks in a MNF game
5.5 - Aldon Smith (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Chicago Bears on Nov. 19, 2012
4.5 - Jared Allen (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Green Bay Packers on Oct. 5, 2009
4.0 - Done 8 times, most recently T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cleveland Browns on Jan. 3, 2022
All-time MNF commentators (ABC - 1970-2005; ESPN - 2006-present)
2025 - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge
2024 - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
2023 - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
2022 - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
2021 - Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters
2020 - Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters
2019 - Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters
2018 - Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters
2017 - Sean McDonough, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters
2016 - Sean McDonough, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters
2015 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters
2014 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters
2013 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters
2012 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters
2011 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Ron Jaworski, rotation of reporters (Suzy Kolber, Rachel Nichols, Wendi Nix, Sal Paolantonio, Ed Werder)
2010 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Ron Jaworski, Suzy Kolber, Michele Tafoya
2009 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Ron Jaworski, Suzy Kolber, Michele Tafoya
2008 - Mike Tirico, Tony Kornheiser, Ron Jaworski, Suzy Kolber, Michele Tafoya
2007 - Mike Tirico, Tony Kornheiser, Ron Jaworski, Suzy Kolber, Michele Tafoya
2006 - Mike Tirico, Tony Kornheiser, Joe Theismann, Suzy Kolber, Michele Tafoya
2005 - Al Michaels, John Madden, Michele Tafoya, Sam Ryan (filled in during Tafoya's pregnancy/maternity leave)
2004 - Al Michaels, John Madden, Michele Tafoya
2003 - Al Michaels, John Madden, Lisa Guerrero
2002 - Al Michaels, John Madden, Melissa Stark
2001 - Al Michaels, Dan Fouts, Dennis Miller, Melissa Stark, Eric Dickerson
2000 - Al Michaels, Dan Fouts, Dennis Miller, Melissa Stark, Eric Dickerson
1999 - Al Michaels, Boomer Esiason, Lesley Visser
1998 - Al Michaels, Dan Dierdorf, Boomer Esiason, Lesley Visser
1997 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf, Lesley Visser
1996 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf, Lynn Swann
1995 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf, Lynn Swann
1994 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf, Lynn Swann
1993 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf
1992 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf
1991 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf
1990 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf
1989 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf
1988 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf
1987 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf
1986 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford
1985 - Frank Gifford, O.J. Simpson, Joe Namath
1984 - Frank Gifford, Don Meredith, O.J. Simpson
1983 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, O.J. Simpson
1982 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, Fran Tarkenton
1981 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, Fran Tarkenton
1980 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, Fran Tarkenton
1979 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, Fran Tarkenton
1978 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith
1977 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith
1976 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Alex Karras
1975 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Alex Karras
1974 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, Fred Williamson
1973 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith
1972 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith
1971 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith
1970 - Keith Jackson, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith
