Monday Night Football history: Notable records, stats, facts

Open Extended Reactions

"Monday Night Football" has been a mainstay on primetime television for more than 50 years, becoming one of the longest-running, most-watched network series in history.

The cultural staple premiered on ABC at 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 21, 1970. Leroy Kelly and the Cleveland Browns defeated Joe Namath and the New York Jets 31-21 in front of 85,703 fans at Cleveland Municipal Stadium and for a national television audience full of rabid and curious viewers.

Browns wide receiver Homer Jones highlighted the action with a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that put Cleveland ahead 21-7 at the beginning of the second half.

The broadcast team of Keith Jackson (play-by-play), Don Meredith (color), and Howard Cosell (commentary) brought the first "Monday Night Football" game into living rooms and helped capture the momentous occasion that set a new standard for sports broadcasts.

Led by producer Roone Arledge, the "Monday Night Football" debut telecast featured twice the number of cameras as usual NFL game broadcasts and incorporated instant replays and innovative graphics.

ESPN has been the broadcast home of "Monday Night Football" since 2006. Over that span, many of the NFL's most statistically staggering feats have happened on Monday night, including the Los Angeles Rams (54) and Kansas City Chiefs (51) combining for a whopping 105 points on Nov. 19, 2018.

Take a look at notable facts, stats and records in "Monday Night Football" history below:

Best all-time records on MNF

Seattle Seahawks, 31-13 (.705)

Pittsburgh Steelers, 55-25 (.688)

San Francisco 49ers, 54-32 (.628)

Kansas City Chiefs, 33-21 (.611)

Highest-scoring MNF games (combined points)

105 - Los Angeles Rams (54) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (51) on Nov. 19, 2018

95 - Green Bay Packers (48) vs. Washington (47) on Oct. 17, 1983

89 - Baltimore Ravens (47) at Cleveland Browns (42) on Dec. 14, 2020

87 - Philadelphia Eagles (59) at Washington (28) on Nov. 15, 2010

87 - Kansas City Chiefs (49) at Tennessee Titans (38) on Dec. 13, 2004

Lowest-scoring MNF games (combined points)

3 - Pittsburgh Steelers (3) vs. Miami Dolphins (0) on Nov. 26, 2007

9 - Jacksonville Jaguars (9) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (0) on Sept. 18, 2006

10 - San Francisco 49ers (7) vs. New York Giants (3) on Dec. 3, 1990

12 - Oakland Raiders (9) vs. Denver Broncos (3) on Dec. 1, 1980

Most points scored in a MNF game

59 - Philadelphia Eagles at Washington on Nov. 15, 2010

55 - Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos on Oct. 31, 1988

54 - Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 19, 2018

52 - San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears on Dec. 23, 1991

51 - Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19, 2018

51 - New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers on Nov. 24, 2008

50 - San Diego Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 20, 1982

Most receiving touchdowns in a MNF game

4 - Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10, 2022

Most receiving yards in a MNF game

289 - Jerry Rice (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 18, 1995

286 - John Taylor (San Francisco 49ers) at Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 11, 1989

260 - Wes Chandler (San Diego Chargers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 20, 1982

259 - Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) at Green Bay Packers on Dec. 8, 2014

241 - Jerry Rice (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 9, 1985

241 - Gary Clark (Washington) at New York Giants on Oct. 27, 1986

Most rushing yards in a MNF game

221 - Bo Jackson (Los Angeles Raiders) at Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 30, 1987

216 - Ricky Williams (Miami Dolphins) vs. Chicago Bears on Dec. 9, 2002

214 - Thurman Thomas (Buffalo Bills) at New York Jets on Sept. 24, 1990

204 - Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Tennessee Titans on Nov. 17, 2014

201 - Shaun Alexander (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Green Bay Packers on Nov. 27, 2006

Most rushing touchdowns in a MNF game

4 - Emmitt Smith (Dallas Cowboys) at New York Giants on Sept. 4, 1995

4 - Eric Dickerson (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Denver Broncos on Oct. 31, 1988

4 - Earl Campbell (Houston Oilers) vs. Miami Dolphins on Nov. 20, 1978

Most interceptions thrown in a MNF game

6 - Ed Luther (San Diego Chargers) vs Washington on Oct. 31, 1983

5 - Done 6 times - Wade Wilson (Minnesota Vikings), Joe Theismann (Washington), Tony Romo (Dallas Cowboys) twice, Scott Bull (San Francisco 49ers), and Mike Boryla (Philadelphia Eagles)

Most passing touchdowns in a MNF game

6 - Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) at Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19, 2018

5 - Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 21, 2024

5 - Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) at Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 25, 2019

5 - Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 28, 2015

5 - Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) vs. New England Patriots on Nov. 30, 2009

5 - Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 5, 2007

5 - Vinny Testaverde (New York Jets) vs. Miami Dolphins on Oct. 23, 2000

5 - Jim Kelly (Buffalo Bills) vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 21, 1991

5 - Dave Krieg (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Los Angeles Raiders on Nov. 28, 1988

Most passing yards in a MNF game

517 - Tom Brady (New England Patriots) at Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12, 2011

497 - Jameis Winston (Cleveland Browns) at Denver Broncos on Dec. 2, 2024

478 - Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) at Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19, 2018

458 - Joe Montana (San Francisco 49ers) at Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 11, 1989

448 - Marc Bulger (St. Louis Rams) at Green Bay Packers on Nov. 29, 2004

Longest field goals made in a MNF game

63 - Sebastian Janikowski (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos on Sept. 12, 2011

61 - Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) at Detroit Lions on Dec. 16, 2013

59 - Will Reichard (Minnesota Vikings) at Chicago Bears on Sept. 8, 2025

59 - Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers) at Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 21, 2024

59 - Matthew Wright (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10, 2022

59 - Tony Franklin (Philadelphia Eagles) at Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 12, 1979

Most interceptions in a MNF game

4 - Dick Anderson (Miami Dolphins) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 3, 1973

Most sacks in a MNF game

5.5 - Aldon Smith (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Chicago Bears on Nov. 19, 2012

4.5 - Jared Allen (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Green Bay Packers on Oct. 5, 2009

4.0 - Done 8 times, most recently T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cleveland Browns on Jan. 3, 2022

All-time MNF commentators (ABC - 1970-2005; ESPN - 2006-present)

2025 - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge

2024 - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

2023 - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

2022 - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

2021 - Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

2020 - Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

2019 - Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters

2018 - Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters

2017 - Sean McDonough, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters

2016 - Sean McDonough, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters

2015 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters

2014 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters

2013 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters

2012 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters

2011 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Ron Jaworski, rotation of reporters (Suzy Kolber, Rachel Nichols, Wendi Nix, Sal Paolantonio, Ed Werder)

2010 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Ron Jaworski, Suzy Kolber, Michele Tafoya

2009 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Ron Jaworski, Suzy Kolber, Michele Tafoya

2008 - Mike Tirico, Tony Kornheiser, Ron Jaworski, Suzy Kolber, Michele Tafoya

2007 - Mike Tirico, Tony Kornheiser, Ron Jaworski, Suzy Kolber, Michele Tafoya

2006 - Mike Tirico, Tony Kornheiser, Joe Theismann, Suzy Kolber, Michele Tafoya

2005 - Al Michaels, John Madden, Michele Tafoya, Sam Ryan (filled in during Tafoya's pregnancy/maternity leave)

2004 - Al Michaels, John Madden, Michele Tafoya

2003 - Al Michaels, John Madden, Lisa Guerrero

2002 - Al Michaels, John Madden, Melissa Stark

2001 - Al Michaels, Dan Fouts, Dennis Miller, Melissa Stark, Eric Dickerson

2000 - Al Michaels, Dan Fouts, Dennis Miller, Melissa Stark, Eric Dickerson

1999 - Al Michaels, Boomer Esiason, Lesley Visser

1998 - Al Michaels, Dan Dierdorf, Boomer Esiason, Lesley Visser

1997 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf, Lesley Visser

1996 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf, Lynn Swann

1995 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf, Lynn Swann

1994 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf, Lynn Swann

1993 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf

1992 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf

1991 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf

1990 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf

1989 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf

1988 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf

1987 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf

1986 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford

1985 - Frank Gifford, O.J. Simpson, Joe Namath

1984 - Frank Gifford, Don Meredith, O.J. Simpson

1983 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, O.J. Simpson

1982 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, Fran Tarkenton

1981 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, Fran Tarkenton

1980 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, Fran Tarkenton

1979 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, Fran Tarkenton

1978 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith

1977 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith

1976 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Alex Karras

1975 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Alex Karras

1974 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, Fred Williamson

1973 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith

1972 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith

1971 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith

1970 - Keith Jackson, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for standings, scores, stats, schedules and more.