          Monday Night Football history: Notable records, stats, facts

          ESPN has been the broadcast home of "Monday Night Football" since 2006. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire
          "Monday Night Football" has been a mainstay on primetime television for more than 50 years, becoming one of the longest-running, most-watched network series in history.

          The cultural staple premiered on ABC at 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 21, 1970. Leroy Kelly and the Cleveland Browns defeated Joe Namath and the New York Jets 31-21 in front of 85,703 fans at Cleveland Municipal Stadium and for a national television audience full of rabid and curious viewers.

          Browns wide receiver Homer Jones highlighted the action with a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that put Cleveland ahead 21-7 at the beginning of the second half.

          The broadcast team of Keith Jackson (play-by-play), Don Meredith (color), and Howard Cosell (commentary) brought the first "Monday Night Football" game into living rooms and helped capture the momentous occasion that set a new standard for sports broadcasts.

          Led by producer Roone Arledge, the "Monday Night Football" debut telecast featured twice the number of cameras as usual NFL game broadcasts and incorporated instant replays and innovative graphics.

          ESPN has been the broadcast home of "Monday Night Football" since 2006. Over that span, many of the NFL's most statistically staggering feats have happened on Monday night, including the Los Angeles Rams (54) and Kansas City Chiefs (51) combining for a whopping 105 points on Nov. 19, 2018.

          Take a look at notable facts, stats and records in "Monday Night Football" history below:

          Best all-time records on MNF

          Seattle Seahawks, 31-13 (.705)

          Pittsburgh Steelers, 55-25 (.688)

          San Francisco 49ers, 54-32 (.628)

          Kansas City Chiefs, 33-21 (.611)

          Highest-scoring MNF games (combined points)

          105 - Los Angeles Rams (54) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (51) on Nov. 19, 2018

          95 - Green Bay Packers (48) vs. Washington (47) on Oct. 17, 1983

          89 - Baltimore Ravens (47) at Cleveland Browns (42) on Dec. 14, 2020

          87 - Philadelphia Eagles (59) at Washington (28) on Nov. 15, 2010

          87 - Kansas City Chiefs (49) at Tennessee Titans (38) on Dec. 13, 2004

          Lowest-scoring MNF games (combined points)

          3 - Pittsburgh Steelers (3) vs. Miami Dolphins (0) on Nov. 26, 2007

          9 - Jacksonville Jaguars (9) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (0) on Sept. 18, 2006

          10 - San Francisco 49ers (7) vs. New York Giants (3) on Dec. 3, 1990

          12 - Oakland Raiders (9) vs. Denver Broncos (3) on Dec. 1, 1980

          Most points scored in a MNF game

          59 - Philadelphia Eagles at Washington on Nov. 15, 2010

          55 - Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos on Oct. 31, 1988

          54 - Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 19, 2018

          52 - San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears on Dec. 23, 1991

          51 - Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19, 2018

          51 - New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers on Nov. 24, 2008

          50 - San Diego Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 20, 1982

          Most receiving touchdowns in a MNF game

          4 - Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10, 2022

          Most receiving yards in a MNF game

          289 - Jerry Rice (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 18, 1995

          286 - John Taylor (San Francisco 49ers) at Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 11, 1989

          260 - Wes Chandler (San Diego Chargers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 20, 1982

          259 - Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) at Green Bay Packers on Dec. 8, 2014

          241 - Jerry Rice (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 9, 1985

          241 - Gary Clark (Washington) at New York Giants on Oct. 27, 1986

          Most rushing yards in a MNF game

          221 - Bo Jackson (Los Angeles Raiders) at Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 30, 1987

          216 - Ricky Williams (Miami Dolphins) vs. Chicago Bears on Dec. 9, 2002

          214 - Thurman Thomas (Buffalo Bills) at New York Jets on Sept. 24, 1990

          204 - Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) at Tennessee Titans on Nov. 17, 2014

          201 - Shaun Alexander (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Green Bay Packers on Nov. 27, 2006

          Most rushing touchdowns in a MNF game

          4 - Emmitt Smith (Dallas Cowboys) at New York Giants on Sept. 4, 1995

          4 - Eric Dickerson (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Denver Broncos on Oct. 31, 1988

          4 - Earl Campbell (Houston Oilers) vs. Miami Dolphins on Nov. 20, 1978

          Most interceptions thrown in a MNF game

          6 - Ed Luther (San Diego Chargers) vs Washington on Oct. 31, 1983

          5 - Done 6 times - Wade Wilson (Minnesota Vikings), Joe Theismann (Washington), Tony Romo (Dallas Cowboys) twice, Scott Bull (San Francisco 49ers), and Mike Boryla (Philadelphia Eagles)

          Most passing touchdowns in a MNF game

          6 - Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) at Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19, 2018

          5 - Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 21, 2024

          5 - Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) at Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 25, 2019

          5 - Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 28, 2015

          5 - Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) vs. New England Patriots on Nov. 30, 2009

          5 - Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 5, 2007

          5 - Vinny Testaverde (New York Jets) vs. Miami Dolphins on Oct. 23, 2000

          5 - Jim Kelly (Buffalo Bills) vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 21, 1991

          5 - Dave Krieg (Seattle Seahawks) vs. Los Angeles Raiders on Nov. 28, 1988

          Most passing yards in a MNF game

          517 - Tom Brady (New England Patriots) at Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12, 2011

          497 - Jameis Winston (Cleveland Browns) at Denver Broncos on Dec. 2, 2024

          478 - Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) at Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 19, 2018

          458 - Joe Montana (San Francisco 49ers) at Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 11, 1989

          448 - Marc Bulger (St. Louis Rams) at Green Bay Packers on Nov. 29, 2004

          Longest field goals made in a MNF game

          63 - Sebastian Janikowski (Oakland Raiders) at Denver Broncos on Sept. 12, 2011

          61 - Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) at Detroit Lions on Dec. 16, 2013

          59 - Will Reichard (Minnesota Vikings) at Chicago Bears on Sept. 8, 2025

          59 - Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers) at Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 21, 2024

          59 - Matthew Wright (Kansas City Chiefs) vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 10, 2022

          59 - Tony Franklin (Philadelphia Eagles) at Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 12, 1979

          Most interceptions in a MNF game

          4 - Dick Anderson (Miami Dolphins) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 3, 1973

          Most sacks in a MNF game

          5.5 - Aldon Smith (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Chicago Bears on Nov. 19, 2012

          4.5 - Jared Allen (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Green Bay Packers on Oct. 5, 2009

          4.0 - Done 8 times, most recently T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cleveland Browns on Jan. 3, 2022

          All-time MNF commentators (ABC - 1970-2005; ESPN - 2006-present)

          2025 - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge

          2024 - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

          2023 - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

          2022 - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

          2021 - Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

          2020 - Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

          2019 - Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters

          2018 - Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters

          2017 - Sean McDonough, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters

          2016 - Sean McDonough, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters

          2015 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters

          2014 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters

          2013 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters

          2012 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Lisa Salters

          2011 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Ron Jaworski, rotation of reporters (Suzy Kolber, Rachel Nichols, Wendi Nix, Sal Paolantonio, Ed Werder)

          2010 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Ron Jaworski, Suzy Kolber, Michele Tafoya

          2009 - Mike Tirico, Jon Gruden, Ron Jaworski, Suzy Kolber, Michele Tafoya

          2008 - Mike Tirico, Tony Kornheiser, Ron Jaworski, Suzy Kolber, Michele Tafoya

          2007 - Mike Tirico, Tony Kornheiser, Ron Jaworski, Suzy Kolber, Michele Tafoya

          2006 - Mike Tirico, Tony Kornheiser, Joe Theismann, Suzy Kolber, Michele Tafoya

          2005 - Al Michaels, John Madden, Michele Tafoya, Sam Ryan (filled in during Tafoya's pregnancy/maternity leave)

          2004 - Al Michaels, John Madden, Michele Tafoya

          2003 - Al Michaels, John Madden, Lisa Guerrero

          2002 - Al Michaels, John Madden, Melissa Stark

          2001 - Al Michaels, Dan Fouts, Dennis Miller, Melissa Stark, Eric Dickerson

          2000 - Al Michaels, Dan Fouts, Dennis Miller, Melissa Stark, Eric Dickerson

          1999 - Al Michaels, Boomer Esiason, Lesley Visser

          1998 - Al Michaels, Dan Dierdorf, Boomer Esiason, Lesley Visser

          1997 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf, Lesley Visser

          1996 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf, Lynn Swann

          1995 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf, Lynn Swann

          1994 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf, Lynn Swann

          1993 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf

          1992 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf

          1991 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf

          1990 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf

          1989 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf

          1988 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf

          1987 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Dan Dierdorf

          1986 - Al Michaels, Frank Gifford

          1985 - Frank Gifford, O.J. Simpson, Joe Namath

          1984 - Frank Gifford, Don Meredith, O.J. Simpson

          1983 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, O.J. Simpson

          1982 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, Fran Tarkenton

          1981 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, Fran Tarkenton

          1980 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, Fran Tarkenton

          1979 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, Fran Tarkenton

          1978 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith

          1977 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith

          1976 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Alex Karras

          1975 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Alex Karras

          1974 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith, Fred Williamson

          1973 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith

          1972 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith

          1971 - Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith

          1970 - Keith Jackson, Howard Cosell, Don Meredith

