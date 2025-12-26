Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots will be without five starters for Sunday's road game against the New York Jets, according to head coach Mike Vrabel, but there's still a chance rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson is available as he progresses through concussion protocol.

Among the starters already ruled out are wide receivers Kayshon Boutte (concussion) and Mack Hollins (abdomen); defensive end Harold Landry III (knee); linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) and left guard Jared Wilson (concussion).

Meanwhile, Vrabel said defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) will not be activated to the active roster this week after being designated to return from the injured reserve list on Tuesday. Williams' projected replacement, Khyiris Tonga, will also miss Sunday's game with a foot injury, according to Vrabel. In addition, reserve receiver DeMario "Pop" Douglas is questionable with a hamstring injury.

"Everybody deals with it. This is not something that's new to the National Football League. We'll elevate some guys [from the practice squad] and have to sign some guys and go from there," Vrabel said.

The Patriots were hit hard with injuries in last Sunday's comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, with Henderson, who leads the team with 776 rushing yards on 148 carries (5.2 avg.), leaving the game in the second quarter after banging the back of his head on the ground while being tackled.

Henderson practiced on a limited basis Wednesday in a red, noncontact jersey, which was the first sign he was progressing through concussion protocol. Then in the team's next practice Friday, he was in a regular jersey, which suggested he had taken another step forward. The team listed him as a full participant.

The final step for players in concussion protocol to be cleared for game action is being evaluated by an independent neurological consultant.

The Patriots (12-3) can capture their first AFC East title since 2019 if they win their final two games -- at the Jets (3-12) and at home against the Miami Dolphins (6-9). If they win both games, and the Denver Broncos lose to the visiting Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, they would earn the AFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye.

A win over the Jets on Sunday would also make them 8-0 on the road this season.

"I think that it would mean a lot. We know how difficult that is," Vrabel said of posting an undefeated road record, with the final game against a division opponent. "Nothing is guaranteed. You have to go over there, you have to prove it, and you have to play."