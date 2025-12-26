Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- T.J. Watt's return will be delayed at least one more week.

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers' star pass rusher returned to practice this week, Watt was ruled out for the Steelers' game Sunday in Cleveland.

Watt had surgery two weeks ago to repair and stabilize a partially collapsed lung suffered during a dry needling treatment at the team facility. Watt first practiced Wednesday and continued to participate in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday.

The Steelers will also be without wide receiver Calvin Austin III (hamstring), further depleting a wide receiver corps that will already be without the suspended DK Metcalf.

The secondary is also banged up with both cornerback James Pierre (calf) and slot corner Brandin Echols (groin) also ruled out. Safety Jalen Ramsey (illness) didn't practice the last two days and is listed as questionable, while guard Isaac Seumalo (triceps) was limited each day this week and is also listed as questionable.

The Steelers, though, did get a boost in the final injury report of the week as outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), who missed the win against the Lions, was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't have a game designation.

Herbig started in place of Watt in the win against the Miami Dolphins and has a fumble recovery and career-high 6.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 13 games this season.