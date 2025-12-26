Kevin Clark explains why the Packers are not legitimate Super Bowl contenders with Micah Parsons out for the season. (0:57)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers will be without quarterback Jordan Love and will start backup Malik Willis on Saturday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Love was downgraded from questionable to out on Friday after he sustained a concussion in last Saturday's overtime loss to the Chicago Bears. Willis finished the game against the Bears in relief of Love but injured his right (throwing) shoulder on the final play of regulation.

Both Love and Willis were limited participants in practice this week, although Willis missed a day because of an illness that has been going through the Packers locker room.

"It's just a very delicate issue, you know what I'm saying in terms of, we've seen it with certain guys they come in, they feel great one day and then the next day they don't," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said earlier this week of Love's path through the concussion protocol. "So it kinda is a little bit of a moving target,

Clayton Tune, who has spent the entire season on the practice squad, will likely serve as Willis' backup. The Packers will have to add him to the roster on Saturday because he was not part of Friday's roster moves. The Packers placed linebacker Kristian Welch (ankle) on injured reserve, which could clear a spot for Tune. Also, the Packers downgraded guard Aaron Banks (neck/illness) and receiver Savion Williams (foot/illness) to questionable.

The Ravens are likely to be without their starting quarterback, too. They listed Lamar Jackson as doubtful because of a back contusion. If Jackson does not play, Tyler Huntley would start for Baltimore.

The Packers (9-5-1) clinched a playoff spot on Thursday, when they watched the Detroit Lions lose to the Minnesota Vikings. However, they can still win the NFC North if they win their final two games and the Bears lose their last two.