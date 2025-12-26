Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Despite a right foot injury, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is set to play in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and is not expected to have any limitations, per coach Sean McDermott.

"Should be good to go," McDermott said on Friday. "Yeah, the soreness is kind of dissipated day to day as we move through the week here. So, he should be in a good spot."

The Bills, however, will be without multiple defensive starters in safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring) and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf). Poyer had his first interception since 2022 in last week's win over the Cleveland Browns. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) and kicker Matt Prater (right quad) are also set to miss their second straight games. Practice squad kicker Michael Badgley will kick in Prater's place.

Tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox (knee) are both questionable for the game after being limited in Friday's practice. Kincaid has missed some practice time because he is dealing with a lingering injury that McDermott said the Bills are managing.

Allen did not have an injury designation on the team's final injury report. He was a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited in Wednesday's walk-through and not participating in Tuesday's walk-through. He was not wearing any visible support on his right foot during the stretching period of practice open to the media.