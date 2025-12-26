Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean and right tackle Lane Johnson have been ruled out of Sunday's game at the Buffalo Bills.

Dean injured his hamstring in last week's game against the Washington Commanders. He has been a difference-maker in the middle of Vic Fangio's defense. The run defense ranks 10th in success rate (59.7%) since he returned to the starting lineup in Week 8 after a torn patellar tendon. Prior to that, it ranked 24th (50%).

Rookie Jihaad Campbell will get the nod in Dean's absence. Campbell, a first-round pick out of Alabama, has started eight games this season and has 63 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble on the year.

The Eagles will face a potent Bills attack that ranks No. 1 in rushing (158.9 YPG).

Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler, has been sidelined since exiting a Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions with a Lisfranc injury. Seven-year veteran Fred Johnson has filled in at right tackle in his absence.