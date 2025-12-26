Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders informed defensive end Maxx Crosby that he would sit out of Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants due to a knee injury, sources told ESPN.

Crosby was listed on the team's injury report as a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday. He has been dealing with a nagging knee injury since October but has managed to play every game thus far.

Crosby is the third starter to be ruled out of the Raiders' Week 17 contest, in which the loser will assume control of the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft. Tight end Brock Bowers and safety Jeremy Chinn were placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Crosby was named to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl after he totaled 10 sacks and 45 tackles (career-best 28 for loss) in 15 games. When Crosby was asked earlier in the week about the team potentially securing the top pick in the draft, he said, "Yeah, I don't give a s--- about the pick. I don't play for that."

"My job is to be the best defensive end in the world, and that's what I focus on every day, and being a great leader and being an influence," Crosby said. "That's [the front office's] job. But that's got nothing to do with me."

Fox Sports first reported news of Crosby being shut down.