The 2025 Week 17 NFL lineup got started on Christmas Day with a lineup of three games, and it continues on Saturday with two games before Sunday's lineup of 10 games.

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys took down the Washington Commanders, 30-23. That game was followed by the Minnesota Vikings handling the Detroit Lions, 23-10. And the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-13, in the nightcap.

On Saturday, the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers will face off in a rematch of last year's wild-card game (4:05 p.m. ET, NFL Network) and the Baltimore Ravens play at the Green Bay Packers in the nightcap (8 p.m. ET, Peacock).

Be sure to check back here for all the highlights, top moments and best plays once the games get started.