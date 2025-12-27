        <
          Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten ruled out vs. Colts due to injury

          • Michael DiRoccoDec 27, 2025, 07:27 PM
          INDIANAPOLIS -- Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten will miss Sunday's game at Indianapolis because of the finger injury he suffered two weeks ago.

          He will not make the trip with the team.

          Tuten suffered the injury during the Jaguars' 48-20 victory over the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium on Dec. 14. He underwent surgery and missed the team's Dec. 21 game at Denver. However, he practiced on a limited basis this week and was listed as questionable on Friday.

          He has rushed for 284 yards and four touchdowns this season.