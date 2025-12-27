Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins, who started 13 games and was third on the team in receptions (46) and receiving yards (550), was placed on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Hollins hadn't practiced all week after landing on the injury report due to his abdomen. The 6-foot-4, 221-pound Hollins was coming off a clutch 7-catch, 69-yard performance in last Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens that clinched a playoff berth for New England (12-3). He presumably was injured in the game at some point, although he went start to finish in totaling 49 of a possible 74 snaps.

On the season, Hollins has played 68% of the Patriots' offensive snaps, which is more than any receiver. His size and catch radius (especially on deep crossing routes) have helped quarterback Drake Maye complete a league-leading 70.9% of his passes (minimum 150 attempts). The Patriots also relied on Hollins to bring a physical edge in the running game.

On Friday, head coach Mike Vrabel lauded the 32-year-old Hollins - who has generated headlines for his preference to arrive to games barefoot -- for his team-first approach.

"He has an energy to him," Vrabel said. "And seeing him on Sunday night with the passion he had to help us win; we'll obviously miss him. I've always appreciated his willingness to learn what we're doing but also be a leader for some of the younger guys."

The Patriots don't have another receiver on their roster with Hollins' physical makeup. Veteran receiver Stefon Diggs leads the team with 76 catches for 869 yards. Third-year players Kayshon Boutte (inactive Sunday due to a concussion) and DeMario "Pop" Douglas and rookies Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III round out the receiver depth chart.

Hollins must miss at least four games, which means he wouldn't be eligible to play until deep in the postseason, if at all. The Patriots visit the New York Jets on Sunday, then finish the regular season at home against the Miami Dolphins.

If the Patriots win their final two games, and the Denver Broncos lose their season finale at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, New England would earn the AFC's No. 1 seed.

To take Hollins' place on the roster, the Patriots signed defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. They also elevated defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III and cornerback Kobee Minor from t he practice squad for Sunday's game.

In a related note, rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, who was in concussion protocol and listed as questionable, made the trip with the team for Sunday's game. The Patriots didn't elevate a running back from the practice squad, which seems to indicate Henderson will return to action Sunday.