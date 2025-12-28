Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry continued his historic run this season, moving into 10th place on the NFL's all-time rushing list Saturday night.

Needing 64 yards rushing before the game to get into the top 10, Henry set a physical tone from the start and exceeded that amount on the Ravens' first two drives, passing Tony Dorsett with a 5-yard run late in the first quarter. Henry, 31, cracked the top 10 in his 153rd career game, which is 20 fewer than Dorsett.

By the end of the first quarter, Henry had totaled 12,743 career yards rushing. Henry is looking to move past Eric Dickerson, who is ninth with 13,259 yards rushing.

This has been a memorable year for Henry, who entered this season at No. 19 on the league's all-time rushing list. Henry climbed past seven Hall of Fame running backs this year: Thurman Thomas (No. 16), Franco Harris (No. 15), Marcus Allen (No. 14), Edgerrin James (No. 13), Marshall Faulk (No. 12), Jim Brown (No. 11) and Tony Dorsett (No. 10).

Henry's impressive feat came after a week in which Baltimore was criticized for not giving him the ball enough. In Sunday's 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots, Henry didn't have a carry in the final 12 minutes.

On Saturday, the Ravens got Henry involved early and often. Henry carried the ball 11 times on Baltimore's 22 plays in the first quarter and finished the Ravens' first two drives with touchdown runs.

There is a large gap between Henry and the next closest active player on the all-time rushing list. Saquon Barkley is the second-leading active rusher, but he ranks 44th all time with 8,288 yards.