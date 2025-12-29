Kurt Warner examines the potential NFL wild-card teams and explains why he likes the Rams the best of them all. (1:41)

LOS ANGELES -- As Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead sat for their news conference after last April's first round of the NFL draft, the pair fielded questions about trading back 20 spots and out of the first round.

A few hours before that news conference, the Rams traded pick No. 26 to the Atlanta Falcons, who used it on James Pearce Jr. The outside linebacker has 8.5 sacks this season, which leads all rookies. He has recorded at least a half-sack in seven straight games, which is the second-longest streak by any rookie since 1982 when sacks became official, according to ESPN Research.

In return for No. 26 and a third-round pick (No. 101), the Rams received the Falcons' first-round pick in 2026, as well their second-round pick (No. 46) and seventh-round pick (No. 242) in 2025. The Rams used pick No. 46 on tight end Terrance Ferguson.

The final question of the night for the pair -- about going from seven years without a first-round pick to having two in 2026 -- wasn't even finished before McVay interrupted with a laugh.

"For now, we do," McVay said. "For now --"

Snead quickly interjected.

"Sean is going to get impatient in the morning," he said.

But the Rams did not act on that impatience. Los Angeles, now 11-4, has two first-round picks in the 2026 draft (April 23-25). While Los Angeles' selection is currently No. 28, the Falcons' selection could be in the top 10. Atlanta's pick could help the Rams trade up to select a quarterback for life after Matthew Stafford -- whenever that might be -- or continue to build a roster around their veteran quarterback, who is the odds-on favorite for MVP entering Week 17.

"It just gives us more ammo to be able to really upgrade the totality of your roster," McVay said. "...To be able to have two first-round picks gives you flexibility and the ability to move around or identify players that you would maybe want that you're realistically in the range that they would be projected to go."

McVay acknowledged, as the Rams get ready to play the Falcons on "Monday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN), the draft is "way down the line for me to even think about that stuff right now."

But even as the Rams stare down a postseason run in 2026 in an attempt to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since winning it during the 2021 season, the Rams' long-term outlook looks promising as well.

TWO YEARS AGO, edge rusher Jared Verse broke the Rams' streak of seven drafts in a row without taking a player with a first-round pick.

Those first-round picks during that time were used to build the roster: first to move up to draft quarterback Jared Goff in 2016, then to trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks (2018), to trade out of the first round (2019), to trade for cornerback Jalen Ramsey (2020, '21) and to trade for Stafford (2022, 2023).

That seven-year span led to Snead wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with his photo and the line, "F--- them picks" -- during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI parade, a nod to the method that helped build the championship roster.

But fast-forward to Week 17 of the 2025 season, McVay now references that mindset, saying, "We've joked about the 'F them picks.' We never really felt that way."

"We look at all avenues to try to be able to shape out the most competitive roster. Every single year, there are different approaches based on, what do you have in place? Who's under contract? Who's under a rookie contract? Who's up for extensions?"

Since winning Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, the Rams have gone from being built around what Snead called three "weight-bearing walls" in Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp to a team with a lot of salary cap flexibility. During the 2023 season, the Rams were the only team with more than one player -- Stafford and Donald -- with an average salary at least $30 million per year.

In 2026, according to Over the Cap, the Rams have more than $81 million of cap space, which is currently the sixth most in the NFL.

Los Angeles set itself up that way because of its picks and the success it had in the draft since 2023. This offseason, the team could look to extend three players from that 2023 draft who are now eligible: wide receiver Puka Nacua (fifth round), outside linebacker Byron Young (third round) and defensive end Kobie Turner (third round).

AS THE RAMS construct their roster for 2026 and beyond, the biggest question is how close is Los Angeles to needing to draft a quarterback to replace Stafford after he retires?

The three-time Pro Bowler, in his 17th season, is under contract for next season after he and the Rams agreed to a restructured deal in February. But, as he has for the past two seasons, Stafford, 37, has been taking his NFL career on a year-to-year basis.

During minicamp in June, Stafford told ESPN he didn't want to make promises -- to himself or others -- about how much longer he wants to play.

"I'm trying to play at a high level as long as I possibly can," Stafford said in Maui, where the team held its minicamp to end the offseason program. "But that being said, I don't want to set any expectations, and I don't want to set any limitations. I don't want to sit there and go, I'm only playing this year or next year or whatever. Or I don't want to say I'm going to play 10 years more and then be disappointed if I only play a few."

That has worked out well for the Rams this season, as Stafford is playing some of the best football of his career. The quarterback has thrown for 4,179 yards, with 40 touchdowns and five interceptions. He enters Monday night against Atlanta third in passing yards, with a game in hand. He still leads the league in touchdowns, with seven more passing touchdowns than Goff, who is second on the list with one more game played.

Stafford now has three career seasons throwing for 40 or more touchdowns. According to ESPN Research, that is tied for the most in NFL history with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

"I know we feel really fortunate to have him in command and running the show," said McVay, who added that Stafford has been "outstanding" for the Rams this season. "And his competitiveness, his enjoyment for those moments, his ability to be at his best when his best is required, his ability to elevate his teammates and his overall ownership of what we're trying to get done with the intent. Whether that be run or pass game or protection oriented.

"He's a total 'G' and he's been 'G'. I think it's just getting more recognized now, but this isn't new to us."

Last week, Stafford was one of four Rams players named to the Pro Bowl, just his fourth time in 17 seasons. After the announcement, Stafford was asked whether he has been surprised that he hasn't been selected more often.

"I play this game to try to play at a high level and get respect from the people that you do it with and play against," Stafford said. "That part of it is really cool. Are there instances [where he has felt overlooked]? In 2011, I thought I had a chance. I wasn't even close, so at that point I kind of reserved myself to just go play and have fun. Whatever happens, happens, but it is cool to be a part of it."

McVay said "when you talk to real football people," he thinks Stafford is "seen as a guy that's one of the best to ever do it."

"I think that's been very well acknowledged this year, but I think it's probably overdue," McVay said. "I think you guys have asked me a lot about the level that he's playing at, but I also think that's pretty consistent with what he's done. Sometimes the numbers can reflect really good play and sometimes they don't. I know this, since he got here in '21, he's elevated everybody that he's around."

It is that elevation of his teammates -- and the level he is playing at -- that will make it a significant change for the Rams whenever Stafford chooses to retire. But as the Rams eye another postseason run, led by Stafford, they're likely in a good position for the future because of that trade with the Falcons -- whether that 2026 first-round pick ends up being used for a quarterback, or not.