Will 2026 free agent Jadeveon Clowney be back with Cowboys?

Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Jadeveon Clowney is a game away from finishing his 12th season in the NFL and first with the Dallas Cowboys. In February, he turns 33.

"I'm just trying to get as much as I can get out of this game," the defensive end said a few days before the Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 30-23 on Christmas. "I love to play it. As long as I can do it at a high level, I'll continue to play. Right now, I feel like I can continue to do it at a high level. I've got to take care of my body. I don't know what next year holds for me, I don't, but if I can get away from this season the way I'm feeling right now, I probably will be trying to play next year."

In a season that has been one of the worst defensively in Cowboys history, Clowney (the 2014 No. 1 overall pick of the Houston Texans) has been one of the brighter spots.

When owner and general manager Jerry Jones says the Cowboys "have the bones" of a decent defense, he is mostly talking about tackles Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa, plus a healthy DeMarvion Overshown at linebacker. Clowney should be in that mix too, according to Dak Prescott.

"He's the man," Prescott said. "We're fortunate to have him. He's one of those guys that we've got to figure out a way to keep. I know Jadeveon being older, being the vet he is, has a lot of say. So hopefully ... he's enjoyed this year because he's a guy that we can benefit having for a full offseason."

In what many would call a meaningless Christmas game, with the Cowboys already knocked out of the playoffs, Clowney had four tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries. After nearly tracking down Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel on a 41-yard screen pass, Clowney sacked Josh Johnson for an 8-yard loss on Washington's first possession to force a field goal.

"I thought he was dominant," coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "You look up and see [No.] 42 harass the quarterback, you see 42 chase down the arounds. I just love the way the guy plays, man. So, so happy we brought him in and so happy he's having the impact with the younger players."

His impact on the field matters, too.

The Cowboys signed Clowney to a one-year deal on Sept. 15 after seeing their pass rush struggle following the Aug. 28 trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. In 12 games, Clowney has 5.5 sacks, which is tied with James Houston for the team lead. He has 27 quarterback pressures and 30 tackles, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups.

With a full offseason of work, Clowney thinks he can produce even more. And, yes, he's not averse to an offseason program and training camp at this point of his career.

"I think that would get me better because I started slow," Clowney said. "When I got here, I told you it was going to take a few games to knock off the rust. I felt like guys were ahead of me because I didn't sign, I didn't do OTAs, training camp. I think that do help a lot. Even though it beats you up, it gives you that armor for the season. Hopefully a team will get me in early enough so I can make it to training camp."

Does he hope that team is the Cowboys?

"Oh yeah, for sure," Clowney said. "This is a great place, a great organization, great coaching staff. I mean I don't think nobody wants to leave. It ain't much better going on anywhere and I've been on six other teams. I ain't seen much going on with other teams that's much better than here. Just gotta win. Find a way to win."

One game remains for the 7-8-1 Cowboys -- Sunday versus the New York Giants -- one more chance at a win.

What motivates Clowney?

"For one, my teammates. For two, my family. For three, they're paying me," Clowney said. "I don't think it's much more I need to be worrying about. I know the record ain't all what it says it is. We ain't making the playoffs. But I go out to play for them guys, play for my family, the name on the back and my resume. So that's what drives me to continue to play what I play and continue to try to make things happen."