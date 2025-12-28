Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington will not return to Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after sustaining a forearm injury in the first half.

Washington exited the game as the Steelers' leading receiver with 15 yards on two catches on two targets. Washington's longest catch went for 11 yards on third-and-16. Though Washington was short of the sticks, the Browns were whistled for taunting at the end of the play to continue the Steelers' eventual field-goal drive.

Washington's absence is especially significant for an offense that entered the game without its top two wide receivers in DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III.

Washington is also instrumental in the Steelers' tush push play, often the primary pusher behind tight end/fullback Connor Heyward. With Washington out, the Steelers elected to attempt a pass on fourth-and-1 from Cleveland's 22-yard line rather than running a push play. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers targeted Scotty Miller deep and the pass fell incomplete.