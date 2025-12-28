Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Browns rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. reinjured his groin in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been ruled out for the remainder of the divisional matchup.

Fannin, who was questionable entering the game after injuring his groin in Friday's practice, aggravated the injury on his 28-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

He turned around and made an adjustment to bring in the pass from rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders before falling into the end zone. Fannin spent time in the medical tent before leaving for the locker room.

The No. 67 overall pick in this year's draft, Fannin leads the Browns in receptions (72), receiving yards (731) and touchdown catches (6) this season.