          Ravens thank Browns for Steelers upset, extending AFC North race

          • Jamison HensleyDec 28, 2025, 11:42 PM
          The Baltimore Ravens are playing for the AFC North title next weekend because the Cleveland Browns upset the Pittsburgh Steelers, 13-6, on Sunday.

          The Ravens made sure the Browns were aware of their appreciation for saving their season.

          Minutes after Cleveland stopped Pittsburgh on three passes from inside the Browns' 10-yard line to end the game, Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar posted on social media: "I've never even been that nervous playing a game. Thank you Browns."

          Baltimore (8-8) would have been eliminated from playoff contention if the AFC North-leading Steelers (9-7) beat the last-place Browns. Now, the Ravens can capture their third-straight division title if they win at Pittsburgh.

          Entering this week, Baltimore had a 7% chance of winning the AFC North, according to ESPN Analytics. With the Ravens winning at the Green Bay Packers and the Browns beating the Steelers, Baltimore has new life heading into the regular season finale.

          Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy posted a gif of WWE superstar Undertaker rising up from the mat.

          After the Ravens' 41-24 win in Green Bay on Saturday night, running back Derrick Henry said he would pray for a Browns' victory. Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley called Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders to "make sure he gets it done."

          The official team accounts also joined in, with the Ravens' shoutout to the Browns on X drawing a curt reply.