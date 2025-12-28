Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn't break the NFL's single-season sack record Sunday against the Steelers, but he said Pittsburgh had his pursuit of history in the back of its mind as Cleveland pulled off a 13-6 upset.

"I mean, to an extent. I feel like they were more worried about keeping me away from Aaron [Rodgers] than getting the win, and I think that's what came back to bite him," Garrett said. "So, they'll have to fight it out with Baltimore next week. But I'm just proud of the guys for fighting and getting this one. That's the main thing. And I'm always going to keep it that."

Garrett, whose 22 sacks are one shy of breaking the record shared by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, finished the game with one tackle and a quarterback hit. Garrett also recorded three quarterback pressures and came close to Rodgers on a handful of plays before the Steelers quarterback was able to get rid of the ball.

Rodgers, playing without wide receivers DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III, averaged just 3.5 air yards on completions and was 4-of-15 on passes thrown more than 5 air yards downfield. Rodgers had an average time to throw of 2.39 seconds, his fourth shortest this season.

Pittsburgh, which missed out on the opportunity to clinch the AFC North with a victory, will host the Ravens in a Week 18 winner-take-all game for the division title.

"We didn't do anything against Myles that we don't normally do against Myles," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "The sack records are irrelevant. We got to minimize him if we want to engineer victory. We did the same thing last time we played him. I didn't think he had any sacks in that game either. And so, we didn't take a different approach because of the gravity of the record. It's just standard business when you're playing these guys and him."

Left tackle Dylan Cook, who faced off against Garrett for much of the game and had help via chips and double-teams, said the record was "back of our minds -- yeah, for sure. We just wanted to win the game at the end of the day."

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett had an impact on the Steelers even though it didn't result in a sack.

"Obviously, he shows up in the stat sheet in a bunch of different areas," Stefanski said, "but even the things you don't see -- how they have to play the game. I mean, they have to play an empty the entire game and chip both sides. Those are two eligibles that aren't getting out on the route immediately. So, it affects how teams play us."

Garrett's last chance to break the record will come in the Browns' season finale on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

When asked if he is still confident that he will set a new mark, Garrett said, "Absolutely. Why shouldn't I be? ... Four more quarters, 60 more minutes. However you want to draw it up, it'll get done."

