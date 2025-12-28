Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- First, the cheers rang out from inside Paycor Stadium. Then an hour or so later, they filled the Cincinnati Bengals' locker room, a raucous celebration that boomed through the walls.

For the first time in his life, Bengals offensive lineman Cody Ford heard a whole venue chanting his name. On a day that featured several touchdowns in a 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals, no play was celebrated more than his 21-yard reception late in the third quarter.

Ford split out as a wide receiver, caught the pass and then rumbled through tacklers to finish the play a few yards away from the goal line. At first, Ford figured he was just a 6-foot-3, 345-pound decoy. Then as the play unfolded, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw the ball where almost nobody in the stadium expected it to go.

"We don't ever get to touch the ball," Ford said. "We get the hardest jobs of the day. Then, I finally get to touch the ball, and it's a dream come true."

By that point in the game, Cincinnati (6-10) already had a 30-7 lead and was on its way to its second straight win. So Bengals coach Zac Taylor unveiled the play they practiced earlier in the week.

With tight end Noah Fant questionable with an ankle injury, Taylor said the team practiced several formations that featured Ford as an extra offensive lineman. Because Ford caught the play in practice during the week, Taylor opted to try it against the Cardinals (3-13).

Burrow said he initially wanted to throw to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase on that play. But with the five-time Pro Bowler covered, Burrow went through his reads until he spotted Ford.

"I threw it to him early in the week in practice as a joke," said Burrow, who later said he couldn't believe what he was watching.

Ford stayed in the game as an extra blocker as the Bengals tried to score another touchdown to pad their lead.

When the seventh-year veteran was subbed off, the crowd booed once it realized Ford wouldn't get another touch on the drive.

Not that it was ever a question.

"Zero percent chance," Taylor said with a smile.

But Ford soaked it all in. After the game, a group of people wearing No. 61 Ford jerseys stood with him and took photos near the spot of the field where the catch occurred.

And a game that featured two teams already out of playoff contention produced a moment that will be cherished for a lifetime.

"Today will be with me for a long time," Ford said, "if not forever."