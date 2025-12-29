Open Extended Reactions

Move aside, gymnastic vaults and mats -- Simone Biles might have a new job on her hands.

The 11-time Olympic medalist appeared as a credentialed photographer during "Sunday Night Football" between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers. Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, is a safety for Chicago.

Biles wore an NFL media vest and carried around a Sony camera while snapping photos. She explained it as "just a little side gig" while hugging 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, on the field pregame.

With Owens warming up, Biles took photos of her husband before showing off her media number -- No. 36, the same as Owens.

Biles hadn't been spotted as a credential photographer before Sunday night, but she often attends Chicago games. She and Owens wed in April 2023.

Fellow Olympic gymnast Suni Lee was also spotted as a photographer during the Minnesota Vikings' Christmas Day matchup against the Detroit Lions.