        <
        >

          49ers OL Trent Williams ruled out with hamstring injury

          • Nick WagonerDec 29, 2025, 02:24 AM
            Close
              Nick Wagoner is an NFL reporter at ESPN. Nick has covered the San Francisco 49ers since 2016, having previously covered the St. Louis Rams for 12 years, including three years (2013 to 2015) at ESPN. In over a decade with the company, Nick has led ESPN's coverage of the Niners' 2019 and 2023 Super Bowl run, Colin Kaepernick's protest, the Rams making Michael Sam the first openly gay player drafted to the NFL, Sam's subsequent pursuit of a roster spot and the team's relocation and stadium saga.
            Follow on X

          SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers offense started the game by throwing an interception returned for a touchdown, but that wasn't even the worst thing to happen on the opening play as left tackle Trent Williams departed because of a right hamstring injury.

          The club initially labeled Williams as questionable, as the veteran was on the sideline with his helmet off. However, the 49ers ruled him out to open the third quarter.

          Austen Pleasants, who had played 12 offensive snaps this season, replaced Williams in the lineup.

          On the play, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw right for receiver Jauan Jennings, but Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson broke quickly on the ball and deflected it into the air. Chicago linebacker T.J. Edwards picked it off and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown.

          Williams was away from the play when it began but attempted to chase down Edwards to prevent the score before pulling up and reaching for his right hamstring. He immediately went to the medical tent where he stayed for San Francisco's ensuing drive.

          When Williams emerged a few minutes later, he took off his gloves and tape, a sign that he was unlikely to return. Williams was named to his 12th Pro Bowl last week, the most ever for an offensive tackle, and he had not sat out a game this year after an ankle injury cost him the final seven games of the 2024 season.