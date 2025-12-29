SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers offense started the game by throwing an interception returned for a touchdown, but that wasn't even the worst thing to happen on the opening play as left tackle Trent Williams departed because of a right hamstring injury.

The club initially labeled Williams as questionable, as the veteran was on the sideline with his helmet off. However, the 49ers ruled him out to open the third quarter.

Austen Pleasants, who had played 12 offensive snaps this season, replaced Williams in the lineup.

On the play, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw right for receiver Jauan Jennings, but Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson broke quickly on the ball and deflected it into the air. Chicago linebacker T.J. Edwards picked it off and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown.

Williams was away from the play when it began but attempted to chase down Edwards to prevent the score before pulling up and reaching for his right hamstring. He immediately went to the medical tent where he stayed for San Francisco's ensuing drive.

When Williams emerged a few minutes later, he took off his gloves and tape, a sign that he was unlikely to return. Williams was named to his 12th Pro Bowl last week, the most ever for an offensive tackle, and he had not sat out a game this year after an ankle injury cost him the final seven games of the 2024 season.